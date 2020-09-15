Hydro One Outage notification for some Manitoulin areas

Operations Center: MANITOULIN Affected Areas: BURPEE AND MILLS, SHESHEGWANING 20FN, ALLAN WEST, BIDWELL NORTH, GORDON, BILLINGS, ALLAN EAST, ROBINSON, BARRIE ISLAND, COCKBURN ISLAND, CENTRAL MANITOULIN, SOUTH BIDWELL, DAWSON, GORE BAY, COCKBURN IS 19AFN, CARNARVON, WEST BAY 22FN, HOWLAND, SANDFIELD Number of Customers: 5034 Start Time: Tuesday Sep. 15, 2020 09:51 ETR Time: Tuesday Sep. 15, 2020 13:00 Reason for Interruption: UNKNOWN Actions Being Taken: CREW EN ROUTE General Information: This is a revised notice:

For Incident IDs / Interruption Dates:

5839636 / Tuesday September 15 2020 09:51

Hydro One reminds all members of the public to always stay clear of downed power lines or equipment. Never assume they are safe to approach.

For up-to-date power interruption information related to Hydro One’s Distribution System, please click on the following link, Power Outage Viewer, or download the HydroOne Mobile App.

For Customer Account Information please contact 1-888-664-9376.



FOR MEDIA OUTLETS ONLY, please contact 1-877-506-7584.



This notice is for information purposes only. This is a public service announcement and not to be used for a paid advertisement.