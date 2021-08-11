Ice Chips and Canoe Quips

Tri-athlete hits PB!

Congratulations to Birch Island’s Lorrilee McGregor who slashed down her personal best time at the Grimsby Iron Girl Triathlon that was held at Nelles Beach this past Sunday morning. If you can remember that it was super-hot and humid but Lorrilee was able to persevere. Her event was the “Sprint” distance that involved a 500 metre swim, followed by a 40 km bike ride and finishing off with a 5 km run.

Her swim started out as a cool break to the above-surface conditions and was right on par with her past swims. However, her bike portion was an amazing improvement where she passed some 40-plus riders! After that stellar effort, her run was tough because it was so hot and humid and a muscle cramp the whole way was an issue. Despite that, she managed to complete the 5 km run in a great 28 minutes. Her overall clocking was an impressive 1:25 putting her in 10th place in her age category. Of course, a personal best is the most important stat as she improved her time from two years ago by 12 minutes! Kudos to you, Lorrilee. Hats off to everyone that is trying to be active and improve their personal P.B.!

Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic!

The 2021 edition is proving once again to be a popular event, drawing those from near and far. The salmon hunt is on until August 15 but as of press time on Monday afternoon, a 25.52 pound beauty was weighed in at the South Baymouth weigh in station by Kevin Huot. Adam Speck brought in his 22.94 pounder to the Providence Bay station to still remain in second place. (By the way, Providence Bay and South Baymouth are the only two weigh in stations this year.) Rounding out the top five were Alvin Pangowish, close behind with a 22.44 lb’er, then Fred Bush, the leader from last week is still in fourth, and then Francis Ozawagosh is in the fifth spot with his 20.27 lb. catch.

Prov is rocking!

Recreation activities are still in full swing at the Providence Bay Arena. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 pm, you can go on out and play pickleball or badminton (all equipment is provided). On Tuesdays from 6-8 pm, youth can drop in to play some basketball and from 8-9 pm, adults can then take to the court.

On top of that, there are also three weeks left of basketball lessons on Thursday evenings for students entering Grades 1-8 and all new registrants are welcome.

The very popular Nerf Wars are taking place Fridays from 6-9 pm weekly, however registration is required.

Finally, soccer lessons continue for three more Saturdays (August 14, 28 and September 4). Check out all the activities and register at provbayspringbayrec.eventbrite.ca

Ultimate Tuesdays!

After a COVID hiatus, pick-up games of Ultimate have now restarted down at Low Island in Little Current every Tuesday from 7 to 9 pm. As I have mentioned in the past, this welcoming group of people are open to anyone showing up experienced or not to play this amazing sport.

Cycling Thursdays

Tomorrow evening and the following Thursdays there is a road-bike group that has organized a ride. The usual scenario starts with a 6:15 pm meet and park at the Sheguiandah seniors’ hall. The general route will cover the roads: Townline; Green Bay Rd; Bidwell and Indian Mountain for a total of 35.6 km. More of the details and like-minded people can be found at the “Manitoulin Cycling Club” Facebook page.

