Ice Chips and Canoe Quips – March 31,2021

Pandemic solution: Family runs together, across Ontario

Two unfortunate results of COVID–19 is that people have lost closeness with their families and that they have dropped their fitness routines. The Beaudry family based out of Wiikwemkoong is trying to remedy this. Father Dominic Beaudry relates that his extended family walks or runs 5km every other day! They use the Under Armour app and then do a group FaceTime as they run/walk and with family in Hamilton, Niagara, Sudbury, Little Current and Wiky. He says it is a nice way to connect and exercise during this pandemic. Congratulations to Melissa, Shawn and granddaughters Mackenzie and Reese in Niagara, Amanda and grandson Dylan in Hamilton, Patrick in Sudbury, Cameryn in Little Current and Dominic and Brenda in Wiikwemkoong! Way to go team!

Do you know of another family, group or individual that is doing their best to stay active during the pandemic? Let me know at chipstoquips@gmail.com.

Heaven’s Gate property closer to protection!

The Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy is very happy with how the fundraising is going to protect the Heaven’s Gate Trail property and actually hopes to move up the closing date. An unintended benefit from this campaign has been that there have been many offers of trail-building help. So, if you want to get involved with your wallet or your axe or both, visit: https://escarpment.ca/make-an-impact.

Hockey development program in Wiky wraps!

The Hockey 4 Development would like to congratulate their A and B championship teams and acknowledge all teams in every division for a successful Hockey 4 Development program. Miigwech to their volunteer coaches, on-ice and off-ice officials, parents, guardians for their support in this unique hockey season. Miigwech to Five Feathers Hockey, Protech Hockey Academy for their commitment to enhancing skating and skill development. Miigwech to arena staff and Youth Centre Hockey 4 Development staff (Jesse Peltier, Winona Ominika, Travis Assinewe, Michael Aaibens, Cole Baibomcowai, Sabrina Trudeau, Gabe Trudeau, Maya Mishibinijima, Lattrell Peltier, Monica Jacko, Larissa Pangowish and Lawrence Enosse) for providing the opportunity to have hockey in a safe environment during this pandemic.

The following are the division winners for the season.

Under 7: A – Rez Phantoms: Rowen Lecuyer, Connor Pheasant, Calvin Kaboni, Nova Dube, Nya Pelletier, Waaskone Cleland, Greyson Francis and Coach Amber Lewis.

Under 9: A – Vipers: Adriano Maiangowi, Leo Peltier, Joseph Jacko, Treilyn Gonawabi, Evelyn Mandamin, Nahla Pelletier, Callaway Trudeau, Masyn Manitowabi and Coach Leroy Peltier.

Under 11: B – Champion Vipers: Brayden Wabano, Lilly Kanasawe, Peyton Kaboni, Maddison Kaboni, Aidan Kanasawe, Kaitlyn Saikkonen, Adisen Enosse, Emberlynn Pheasant, Cohen Wabano, Gian Dube and Coaches Paygibe Wabano and Lawrence Enosse.

Under 11: A Champion Bucks: Trinity Cheechoo, Olive-Marie Bomberry, Kawnayah Osawamick-Scarlett, Marissa Ominika, Shaianna Jacko, Clayton Pedoniquotte, Breeze Osawamick-Scarlett, Aries Pheasant, Shkwaandem-ninii Osawamick and Coaches Tim Ominika, Marcia Trudeau-Bomberry and Jason Cyr.

Under 13: Rez Phantoms: Aaliyah Osawamick, Evan Morrison, Liam Peltier, Tennille Shawanda, Bailey Manitowabi, Shkwaandem-ninii Osawamick, Conan Pangowish and Coaches Everrett Morrison and Leroy Peltier.

Under 19: Bucks: Kelton Assiniwe, Tryce Francis, Marlon Wemigwans, Shaye Ominika, Tristan Wemigwans, Andrew Tabachake, Drake Oshkawbewisens, Jeremiah Jacko, Arron Recollet, Isiah Oshkawbewisens, Avery Mcdonald and Coaches Greg Trudeau and Jonas Aabiens.

Grey Pickleball?

While in the grey zone any Manitoulin indoor pickleball play has been temporarily suspended. They have been playing out of the Mindemoya Community Centre. If we move out of the grey zone in the next couple of weeks they will resume indoor play. The recent warm weather is melting the snow on their outdoor courts situated adjacent to the recreation centre in Little Current.

If the unseasonably warm weather continues they may be able to organize some outdoor club play. Even in a grey zone they are permitted to have up to 10 players at any given time on the four outdoor pickleball courts, doing drills or playing singles. Their regular summer season is scheduled to start May 1 with both indoor and outdoor venues available to Manitoulin Pickleball Club members. The club promises that more public information will be forthcoming regarding the summer season, including the details of their schedule.

A good sport is good for sports chipstoquips@gmail.com