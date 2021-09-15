Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Prov rocks!

Providence Bay really upped their game this summer and provided lots of activity for everyone and some will still continue into the fall. Thanks to organizers like Angela Johnston, the summer youth soccer lessons wrapped up on Saturday, September 4. All of their young soccer players worked hard and improved their skills over the six week session. Fall youth soccer will start on Saturday, September 18. The coaches are looking forward to seeing some returning and new faces! Adult pick-up soccer will also continue on Thursday evenings at 7 pm.

Basketball also continues into the fall. Tuesday evenings from 7-9 pm is adult pick-up basketball. Thursday evenings from 6:30-9 pm will be youth 3-on-3 basketball.

Additionally, the Nerf Wars continue to be a popular event on Friday evenings. They will continue throughout September and October.

To register for youth soccer, basketball, or Nerf wars, please go to provbayspringbayrec.eventbrite.ca

The arena will continue to be open on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7-9 pm for drop-in pickleball and badminton. All equipment is provided and all ages are welcome. No registration required.

Do you know the way to Meldrum Bay?

If you are like a lot of Islanders, you have never been to Meldrum Bay! There is a growing number of people, however, who have not only been there, they have made the conscious effort to bike there! Thanks to the Tour de Meldrum happening over the weekend there are a few more people that can cross Meldrum Bay off their ‘bucket list’!

The Tour is a two day ride covering 200 km from Mindemoya to Meldrum and back the next day. The ride hit a major milestone this year as it was the 20th annual ride. The ride was and is still organized by Dr. Dale Scott. This year, thanks to 36 riders, the group raised over $21,000 for the Manitoulin Health Centre.

Cyclists ride in support!

Another group of cyclists, including local riders Mary Dantouze, Rebecca Dantouze, Melissa Kasunich, Melanie Francis and Steven Debassige, among others, participated in a two day ride between the Island and Espanola this weekend to raise support and awareness for First Nations youth, cycling across the country to raise awareness for a suicide crisis in Manitoba’s Tataskewayak Cree Nation.

Mountain bike news

The popular Mountain Bike Camp for kids from a couple of years ago has once again been cancelled this year due to the uncertainties around COVID but they are hopeful for next year.

However, on Sunday afternoons MTB group rides are starting this week. Those interested are to meet at McLean’s Park (2km down New England Side Road off of Highway 6 just north of the 6 and Highway 542 intersection) on Sundays at 1 pm. All ages and abilities welcome.

Cyclists wanted!

There is still a regular Thursday night group road-bike ride happening as we approach the fall. Riders are meeting at the Sheguiandah Seniors’ Hall at 6 pm Thursdays. For up-to-date information you can check out the Manitoulin Cycling Club Facebook page for changes to the time (as it gets darker faster) and route changes as road work is making some roads impassable for bikes.

The group will also be riding this weekend to remember Marc Hovingh and raise funds for the OPP Youth fund. The OPP will be gifting bikes and helmets to selected youth in memory of Marc.

Marc’s Ride will happen on Saturday, September 18 and has been set up for any level of cyclist. If you search for Marc Hovingh on Canadahelps.org you will see a bunch of options to celebrate Marc and raise money for a great cause.

Elite Ultimate team?

The annual summer Tuesday evening Ultimate Frisbee group has finished another great summer. It was a great turn-out and especially of new players and youth. Organizers are thinking that they may need to consider putting together a high school competitive team. They have had a talented group of young people that have played pick-up Ultimate for a few years now and are getting quite skilled.

A good sport is good for sports.

chipstoquips@gmail.com