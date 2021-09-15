Zhiibaahaasing resident finishes first in body building competition in Ottawa

OTTAWA – Celina Cada Matasawagon, originally from Zhiibaahaasing First Nation (who now lives near Ottawa), took first place in a major fitness challenge competition and now moves on to the national championship.

“I placed first in the Ottawa Natural Classic Body Building Show (put on by Canadian Physique Alliance),” said Ms. Cada-Matasawagon, last week.

The competition took place on August 21. “I finished first in the female-fitness open division,” said Ms. Cada-Matasawagon, who has participated in this competition many times in the past, and has always done well.

“I would have also taken part in a similar competition held in Sudbury, but I injured my foot. Health comes first,” stated Ms. Cada-Matasawagon.

With her first-place finish at the Ottawa competition, Ms. Cada-Matasawagon has now qualified for the national championships taking place in Toronto on November 27.