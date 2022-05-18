Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Manitoulin Elementary Sports is back!

Our ‘COVID Winter’ took away a lot from us all. It took even more from our young people. Many elementary students (especially those 12 and under) have missed a critical, social opportunity. Manitoulin, being as spread out as we are, is often still several isolated communities. Even with the purported panacea of social media taken into account, the pandemic put many back into their pigeonholes.

Last week marked the first time in over two years that students got to train and compete for their school. Some, who were still in Grade 2 and 3 never even had the chance to see school in a different light. School can also give them a chance to shine for other reasons than academics. For those that can often take a backseat in class, have the opportunity to demonstrate another intelligence with the help of sports.

Thursday was the first rain day for the Island Elementary Soccer Championships. After a threatening day forecasted for the scheduled, Wednesday was postponed to the eventual, glorious Thursday. Little Current Public School played host to the juniors down at the Low Island Park while Assiginack welcomed the seniors.

On the junior pitches, the host Little Current Coyotes were undefeated on the single round-robin schedule, but needed to beat the second place Wasse Abin Pontiac side to secure the trophy. In close, back and forth match, the Coyotes completed their beginning by winning the nail-biter.

Congratulations to: Coach Tim Lockeyer, Brooklyn Ferguson, Kirsten Bowerman, Brooke Simon, Colin Goodfellow, Luis Anaya, Lily Simon, Max King, Lily Gordon, Spencer Cortes, Jayden Pegelo, Liam Stevens, Isaac Souliere, Chantal Atkinson, Roen Deschenes, Ryan Carter, Nathan Quackenbush and Elena Anaya. Thanks as well to some people who helped make it happen such as: lines-people, Harmony Pitawanakwat, Isaac Quackenbush, Evalena Mainprize and Charmaine Webkamigad. The scorekeeper was Maddy Latva-Aro.

Organizer extraordinaire, Tim Lockeyer said, “It was so nice to see all the players back in action after a two year break. It felt like things were back to normal for a change. The sportsmanship and excitement of playing was demonstrated by all the players and coaches who came to the tournament. A special thanks to the coaches and volunteers from all teams and also a thanks to Reid Taylor from NEMI for getting the fields ready for us.”

In Manitowaning, the visiting Central Manitoulin Eagles had a strong day, undefeated and ‘unscored-on.’ Coach Ellen Ferguson is so proud of their plays, supportive team spirit and positivity during team meetings to strategize and set plays. Congratulations to: Samuel Pennings, Phoebe Aeschliman, Addy Gray, Jack Bridgeman, Chase Taylor, Thomas Redmond, Ava Corbiere, Samantha McKenzie, Mya Balfe, Emery Watson, Erin Spry, Seth Verboom, James Panamick, Anders Watson, Rylan Carrick, Eric Wahl, Lucas Brown, Jonah Balfe, Kohan Campbell and Jonathan Cooper.

Caught being active!

Even with school activities opening up, it is parents that still have the ultimate influence over their kids’ active life-styles. I have used this subtitle over the last two years to recognize kids and/or parents who were still making an effort to be active. Although there will have been many, I can only “catch” what I can. So, it was great that I could catch Mindemoya’s Grade 6 Lexi Fisher and her mom Johanne Paquet biking from their house to Providence Bay. Way to go, you two!

Winter pool wrap-up

The Winter Pool season wrapped up at the home of Ray and Joyce Digout of Spring Bay last week with a fun competition and gala.

Following the season-ending evening, Rich Waters of Mindemoya was awarded the ‘A Division’ winner while Derek Stephens of Spring Bay took the ‘B Division’ honours.

Congratulations to this pair as well the other competitors: Pierre LaBonte, Phil Harper, Don Thompson, Rusty Auxier, John Szewczyk, Bill Doff, Sally Miller, Joyce Digout and Ray Digout.

The next, winter pool season will start up again at the end of October and everyone is welcome to join. Stay tuned for contact information in the fall.

A good sport is good for sports

chipstoquips@gmail.com