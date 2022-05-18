Little Current advance poll left off Elections Ontario voter cards

﻿MANITOULIN—It remains to be seen what conspiracies will be spun over an Elections Ontario faux pas that saw the Little Current advance poll office and hours left off the voter cards being sent out to Island voters this week.

A close examination of the cards will reveal the location and hours for advance polls in Blind River, Chapleau, Echo Bay, Espanola, Gore Bay and Goulais River and early voting at the returning office in Iron Bridge, but of Little Current there is no mention.

To be clear, there will be advance poll opportunities to cast your ballot in the June 2 Ontario provincial election in Little Current. From Saturday, May 21 to Friday, May 27 the ballot boxes will be available at 10 Robinson Street (Holy Trinity Anglican Church) in Little Current from 10 am to 8 pm daily. Gore Bay’s advance poll is at the municipal building at 15 Water Street, also from 10 am to 8 pm daily.

If you are missing from the voter’s list, you have until Wednesday, June 1 to pop by the Elections Ontario office in Little Current between 10 am and 8 pm, or you can register online at eregistration.elections.on.ca before May 23 to receive a voter card in the mail with where and when to vote (with the aforementioned missing Little Current information). After that date, the returning office, an advance voting location or at the poll on voting day are your options.

Remember, you must provide one piece of ID showing your name and current residential address when showing up to vote.

If you are absent from Ontario and fall under one of the following classifications you are an eligible absentee voter until you re-establish residence in Ontario: on active military duty as a member of the armed forces of Canada; in the service of the Government of Canada and absent from Canada; in the service of the Government of Ontario; attending an educational institution; or a family member of one of the above. If you do not fall under any of the classifications listed above, you are an eligible absentee voter for up to two years from the date you left Ontario.

So you can vote early, but not often—it is an offence to vote more than once in a provincial election.