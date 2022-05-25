Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

No ‘Blackfly’ Tennis results

The Manitoulin Tennis Club held their annual ‘Blackfly’ Tennis tournament this past weekend. Players aged from 11 to 65 enjoyed some fine weather and fun on the courts, rotating with some singles and doubles, and fortunately there was enough wind to keep the bugs away. Regular sessions will begin on May 29, and run Sunday mornings at 10 am throughout the summer. “Everyone is always welcome to come out and join us! Just show up at the Manitoulin Secondary School tennis courts and we can find a spot for you to play,” updates club organizer Chris Theijsmeijer.

Mountain Bikers united

Ben Quackenbush and his youth mountain bike program continues to improve his young charges. He is pleased to see that, “everyone is getting more confident on the trails. We’re continuing to do an hour and a half group lessons followed by an optional race.”

Ben lists the following category winners. The top senior male was Bradley Slaght; Junior Male, Xavier Coleman; and Junior Female, Nova Debassige. Garrett Sheppard recorded the most improved lap time while the Fastest Single Lap was clocked by Tobias Madrigal!

The group meets weekly at McLean’s Park, off Highway 6 close to Tehkummah.

Caught being active!

I love to see kids take the initiative to improve themselves in some way. Jonathon Cooper of Mindemoya was a self-described “bush goalie.” Having grown up loving to play net during road hockey and shinny games and then just made the leap to organized hockey, suiting up with the Mindemoya Thunder. This year, Jono had an amazing introduction to the position as he helped the “blue and orange” to their championship title.

Once the season is finished, many players put up their feet and play more video games. Not Jonathon. He asked Mom and Dad if he could use his own money to pay for specialized goaltender instruction in Sudbury. So, once a week he makes the trek over for an hour of dry-land and a half hour of on-ice instruction. Keep up the hard work, Jonathon.

A good sport is good for sports.

