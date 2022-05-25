Manitoulin food convention and market planned for Gore Bay rescheduled for fall

﻿GORE BAY—The Manitoulin food convention, originally scheduled to be held in Gore Bay later this month, has had to be rescheduled.

“COVID-19 has interfered with our plans to hold the food convention and market in May,” said Barb Erskine, acting manager of Split Rail Brewing Company in Gore Bay. “Some of our guest speakers’ schedules have been interfered with due to COVID-19. These things will be sorted out, but not by the original date that we had planned.”

The Manitoulin food convention and market was originally planned for May 28-29. Its purpose to is to provide people the opportunity to network and develop food group connections and partnerships.

The first day of the event, which was to be open to members of the public, was to hold the education convention piece of the event in the Gore Bay (community) hall, with speakers, farmers, producers, and agency representatives, mostly local, (although some from other areas) discussing food product development and farming. The following day, a market was take place at Split Rail Brewing Company, with food producers having food products on hand (and for sale).

The event is tentatively rescheduled for this fall.