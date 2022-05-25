Mustangs dominate North Shore track and field, head for N. Ont. championships

﻿M’CHIGEENG—The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustang’s track and field team won the North Shore Secondary School Association (NSSSA) championship.

“We dominated,” stated MSS sports coordinator Jordan Smith. “Of our 23 students who took part, 22 finished from first to third in their events to qualify for the NOSSA (Northern Ontario championships).” In the process, MSS runner Maren Kasunich broke two long standing NSSSA records, set by former MSS student athlete Kaitlyn Tallman in 2004.

Maren broke the record in both the junior girls 1,500 and 3,000 metre races. In the 1,500 metre run, she finished with a time of 5:05.50 and in the 3,000 metre run, she had a time of 10:59.75. In both races, fellow Mustang runner Mackenzie Green finished second.

In the women’s novice 100 metre dash, Sadie Bridgeman of MSS finished second with Tessa Merrylees sixth. Sadie took top spot in the 200-metre dash.

In the women’s 800 metre novice run, Autumn Davy of MSS placed second, with Tessa finishing first in the 80 metre hurdles.

MSS runners Brooke Gibeault and Saraya Eshkawkogan took first and fourth place in the women’s junior division 100 metre dash. Brooke also finished first in the 200 metre dash.

Annie Balfe of MSS was first in the women’s 400 metre dash junior division, with fellow Mustang Morgan Green in third, while the women 800 metre run saw Maren Kasunich finished in first and Mackenzie Green in second.

The MSS women’s 4×400 metre relay open team, which included Morgan and Mackenzie Green, Maren Kasunich and Annie, finished second.

Deea Peltier of Wasse-Abin High School finished first in the women’s high jump novice division. Sadie of MSS was second in the women long jump novice with Autumn fifth, and Deea in sixth.

Tessa took top spot in the women triple jump novice division, with Autumn fourth.

Morgan was first in the women’s high jump junior division, with three MSS runners, Annie, Brooke and Saraya Eshkawkogan, finishing first to third respectively in the women’s long jump junior division.

Mustangs took the top two spots in the women’s triple jump junior division, with Annie first and Saraya second.

Mustang Sophie Hietkamp took first place in both the senior women’s high jump and long jump events. Sophie finished second in the senior women’s triple jump.

Two MSS runners, Rhyis Aurthurs and Cash Duchesne, finished first and second, respectively, in the men’s 100 metre dash, novice division. Ryhis also finished first in the men’s 200 metre dash novice division, while Andrew Cooper finished third. Andrew also finished second in the novice men’s 400 metre dash.

Mustang Xavier Mara was second in the men’s 800 metre run novice division and finished in top spot in the 1,500 run and the 3,000-metre run.

Devin Legg, of MSS, was second in the men’s 100 metre dash junior division, while TJ Green was fourth in the men’s novice division 200 metre dash.

In the men’s 400 metre dash junior division, Davin Deschenes took first place, with TJ fourth and Orland Carter sixth.

Brodie Pennie of MSS was first in three races, the men’s 800, 1,500 and 3,000 metre junior division run, with Orland in sixth and fifth respectively in the 800 and 1,500 metre runs.

MSS runner Jared Cortes was sixth in the men’s 100 metre dash senior division.

Mustang Alan Wilkin finished in top spot in the men’s 400 metre dash senior division, with Jared in sixth. Alan finished in third in the 800 metre run senior division, with Jack Pennie of MSS in sixth. Alan also finished fourth in the men’s 1,500 metre run senior.

Jack finished in second place in the men’s 400 metre hurdles senior division.

The men’s 4×400 metre relay open saw the MSS team of TJ Green, Brodie Pennie and Davin Deschenes finish in second place.

In the men’s long jump novice division, Cash and Rhyis placed second and third. Davin and Devin of MSS finished first and second, respectively in the junior men’s high jump. Devin was first in the junior men’s long jump, with Davin in fourth.

Andrew was fourth in the novice men’s triple jump.

Aiden Case of MSS placed third in the junior men’s shot put, and finished first in the junior men’s discus throw. He was also first in the men’s javelin throw.

Jack Pennie of MSS was eighth in the senior men’s long jump, while Jared placed third in the senior men’s triple jump.