Ice Chips & Canoe Quips July 7-21

Central Manitoulin’s Community Development/Outreach Coordinator, Marcus Mohr, has been sitting on some great ideas to get all of us more active in the township. Due to the whole uncertainty of what to announce and when, because of the COVID-19 restrictions he has been working behind the scenes to be ready when there is light at the end pandemic tunnel.

There are now three different exercises going on at the Lions’ pavilion behind the Old School in Mindemoya, beside the arena. There will be Zumba, yoga and dance classes. They are also starting work on the Wagg’s Woods new trail head.

Zumba classes will be hosted by Kellie Robinson (705-863-1324) on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 pm on June 16, 23, 30 then July 7, 14, 21 and 28. Yoga is with Alessandra Turone (Prana Yoga) (519-222-8413, alessandra.turone@gmail.com) on Saturdays from 11 am to 12 pm that is tentative for every Saturday with a July 3 start.

Dance classes (Body Stories Dance Instruction) with Candice Irwin (647-213-1497, bodystoriesdance@gmail.com) will happen Tuesdays from 4 to 7:30 pm on July 13, 20, 27, then August 3, 10 and 17.

The other big reveal was that the municipality is also working on the often hidden recreational gem right in town. Wagg’s Woods was donated many years ago by A.J. Wagg and has been used increasingly more often as time has passed. Students of the nearby Central Manitoulin Public School have had the very unique opportunity to use the mature maple forest as an outdoor classroom with untold learning experiences.

The municipality is putting in a 10 car parking lot and a new trail head entrance at the corner of Forest and Thorne streets. Interested volunteers wanting to participate in the initial brushing for trail building can contact Marcus at 705-377-5726 or email centralecdev@amtelecom.net.

Assiginack advances!

The municipality of Assiginack will also be busy with their goal to get people moving. In August, organizer extraordinaire Jackie White will be holding swim lessons for kids and the equally important swim lessons/stroke improvement for adults. We all need help with swimming, at any age, please take advantage.

Additionally, there will also be senior dance classes in August and they are free thanks to the Senior Community Grant. Finally, yoga in a two week compressed session for beginners and adults at a reduced price as the township’s way of saying thanks for being so awesome through the pandemic.

NHL great, generous!

Hats off to the “Riverton Rifle” (and now Manitoulin’s) Reggie Leach who was most gracious when one of his NHL records was about to be broken last month. Leach has held the record for the most consecutive playoff game goals since the 1976 season when he scored in an astounding 10 straight games in a play-off run that eventually had them losing to the Canadiens in the final.

Reggie, the legendary member of the Philadelphia Flyers’ Broadstreet Bullies’ LCB Line (Leach, Bobby Clarke, and Bill Barber) in the 70s won the Stanley Cup with the Flyers in 1975. He then had another stellar campaign the following season, winning the scoring title with 61 goals, the Conn Smythe (the only non-goaltender to win) and then, the record in question, the playoffs in which he scored 19 goals in only 16 games.

Brayden Point, another super-talented forward, had been continuing his amazing playoff performance from the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup winning season of 2019-2020. When Brayden scored his ninth straight playoff game against the New York Islander’s Varlamov, the requisite question went to the current record holder, Leach. Reggie was gracious as usual and wished the youngster his best wishes. As it turned out, Point did not even tie the record at 10, but Reggie’s response was classy and demonstrated the leadership qualities that he has shown towards all the younger people he has been involved with since leaving the NHL. Kudos, Reggie!

Best wishes, Zee!

It took a while but M’Chigeeng’s Zaagaasge (Zee) Toulouse is finally going to be able to join the rest of her North American teammates to start on ice training and playing tournaments in preparation for the ultimate goal later on this summer of an international tournament in Europe. Zee has long been on the radar of elite hockey scouts and now with her turning 14 years old all eyes are on the young defensive player. Incidentally, Zaagaasge will be suiting up with players from the US and Canada but not with any other Indigenous or even Northern Ontario players. Good luck, Zee!

Golf tournaments are back!

The Rainbow Ridge Golf and Country Club just announced the award winners of the 2021 RRGC Ladies Memorial Golf Champs. Winning the four women team event with a score of 71 was Team Fireball, featuring Alison Biedermann, Amy Debassige, Ashley Debassige and Deanna Debassige. The First Flight Winners with a score of 77 was Team Active Living Studios with Erin Morrison, Daniella Shawana, Gerrilynn Manitowabi and Courtney Pheasant.

Next up will be the 2021 RRGC Men’s Open starting Friday, July 23 and finishing up on the 25th. The 2021 RRGC Mixed Open will be in August on Saturday and Sunday (7th and 8th). The RRGC Senior Men’s Open will be on Friday, August 20. For more information visit their website and Facebook page.

