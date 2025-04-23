Top 5 This Week It’s spring: Protect baby wild animals Local Tom Sasvari - April 23, 2025 Little Current businessman dies in tragic snowmobiling accident Local Expositor Staff - April 23, 2025 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Local Tom Sasvari - April 23, 2025 Oldtimers team donates to hospital campaign Local Tom Sasvari - April 23, 2025 Women entrepreneurs to gather at annual Manitoulin conference Local Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - April 23, 2025 More articles Little Current businessman dies in tragic snowmobiling accident Local Canada Votes 2025 Local Icy road ahead Local Island musician George Williamson sings the praises of volunteering Local Ethel Newburn makes things happen Local Fundraising is one of the most helpful ways to volunteer Local Icy road ahead NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff April 23, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Citizen photographer Tammy Bourque came across this nature-based roadblock mid-Monday morning at the Newby’s Bay boat launch on the Rockville Road at Lake Manitou where winds had pushed lake ice up and right across the road, causing detours through M’Chigeeng until the Northeast Town roads crew cleared the roadway. Local resident Carol Sheppard told The Expositor that in living in the area for 55 years, she had never seen anything like this before, observing that it was likely the combination of strong east winds and the nearby open creek flowing into the lake and breaking up the ice that caused this phenomenon. photo courtesy Tammy Bourque Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2025manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newspaywallThe Manitoulin Expositor Previous articleSmall towns thrive with volunteersNext articleCentral residents form arena support committee