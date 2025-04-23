Top 5 This Week

Icy road ahead

Citizen photographer Tammy Bourque came across this nature-based roadblock mid-Monday morning at the Newby’s Bay boat launch on the Rockville Road at Lake Manitou where winds had pushed lake ice up and right across the road, causing detours through M’Chigeeng until the Northeast Town roads crew cleared the roadway. Local resident Carol Sheppard told The Expositor that in living in the area for 55 years, she had never seen anything like this before, observing that it was likely the combination of strong east winds and the nearby open creek flowing into the lake and breaking up the ice that caused this phenomenon. photo courtesy Tammy Bourque

