Central residents form arena support committee

M’Chigeeng business donates $10,000 to repairs

MINDEMOYA—Members of the newly formed Mindemoya Arena Repair Committee (MARC), young Mindemoya hockey players and their parents, municipal council leaders and more were on hand to receive a significant donation of $10,000 from the owners of Finn’s Gas Bar in M’Chigeeng First Nation on April 16.

“We are thrilled and deeply grateful to announce a generous $10,000 donation from Basil Panamick and Janice Sweeney,” the executive of MARC said. “Their extraordinary gift has brought our total (raised) to over $22,000 and their generosity has truly energized this effort.”

“Basil and Janice’s donation is more than just a financial contribution, it’s a powerful show of belief in our community’s future,” said MARC Chair Marie Ford. “It reminds us all what’s possible when we come together.”

“We decided we would help them to make sure the arena is open,” said Ms. Sweeney. “All children matter, and by making this donation we are hoping it will encourage other businesses to donate (toward the repairs on the arena).”

Ms. Sweeney noted, “all our kids played hockey here (Mindemoya arena), so we decided it was time to give back.”

Richard Stephens, mayor of Central Manitoulin said, “We are very happy to see the community get involved in this project. Money is always a necessity for any kind of cause like this. It’s demonstrating the essence of community project.”

“The people of Mindemoya have come together in a powerful way to preserve and restore our arena, a vital gathering space that has served generations of residents for sports, events, and shared community life,” shared MARC.

In response to serious structural issues affecting the west wall (of the Mindemoya arena), the newly formed Mindemoya Arena Repair Committee (MARC) led by Chair Marie Ford, Vice Chair Lauren Dewar, Secretary Karlene Scott, Treasurer Steve Shaffer and Media Coordinator Marcus Mohr, has taken the lead on organizing grassroots fundraising efforts, advocating for transparency, and supporting timely repairs. The efforts of this group, alongside incredible input and help from local volunteers, event organizers, businesses, and families, has brought MARC to this point of action.

“We are incredibly proud to report that MARC has already raised over $12,000, much of it from a well-supported pancake supper that brought out the best of community spirit from across Manitoulin. Most notably, we are thrilled and deeply grateful to announce the generous $10,000 donation from Basil and Janice,” said Mr. Mohr.

This kind of giving reflects a spirit that has echoed across our entire community, the MARC executive said. “Local businesses, families, volunteers, and individuals have all stepped forward to give what they can-time, money, effort and creativity. From Kyla Lanktree’s commitment of a $1,000 donation from the Mindemoya youth ball tournament food booth, to Justin Lockeyer’s offer to donate proceeds from skate sharpening, the outpouring of support has been nothing short of remarkable.”

“We were encouraged to see (Central Manitoulin) council approve $150,000 in municipal funding for proper west wall repairs. We are very happy with the $150,000 amended motion to properly fix the west wall; however, we are hesitant to celebrate until this work is completed,” said Ms. Ford.

“Planned fundraising ideas continue to grow and include a Hillbilly Supper on July 12, a Buy-a-Block donor recognition wall, spaghetti dinners, porketta bingo, a golf tournament, and more. There is a deep sense of commitment across every generation,” the MARC executive said. “At the heart of this movement is a shared desire to keep our arena safe, not only structurally, but emotionally and practically, for the children, families and seniors who rely on it.”

“That’s why one of the most urgent concerns our committee shares is the need to address the root cause of the wall failure,” continued MARC executive. “There have been conflicting reports from engineers and staff regarding snow load levels and snow depth, which has left the public confused and concerned. But for us, the issue is simple; safety must come first.”

“We are urging the municipality to make child and community safety the top priority by implementing routine structural inspections, snow load monitoring and timely removal, publicly accessible maintenance logs,” said the MARC statement. “We should never again be in a position where the safety of our children and facility users is in question due to oversight or delayed upkeep. Our families deserve better.”

“We also respectfully request that municipal leadership take immediate action on the west wall repair, to avoid delays. Ensure there are no disruptions to summer events or the 2025-2026 hockey season, respond transparently to questions about MARC’s role and arena planning, seriously consider the local contractor’s proposal to complete the work at a reduced cost, an offer rooted in community pride and practical savings,” MARC stated.

With the Community Recreation Facility Study due in February 2026, MARC vice-chair Lauren Dewar emphasized, “we need the arena fully operational while a decision is being made.”

“This goes to show we are not just users of the arena, we are contributors,” said Mr. Mohr. “We’re invested in its future because it represents who we are as a community.”

“At this time, we are not able to issue tax receipts, but we are looking into it with the municipality,” said Ms. Scott. “Yet people are already still very generous to give!”

Anyone wishing to support this effort or to send e-transfers can contact MARC at marcvoice377@

gmail.com. “Every donation, every idea, every act of involvement is another brick in rebuilding not just a wall, but the foundation of safety, trust and community pride,” said Mr. Mohr.

“This campaign isn’t just about repair, it’s about renewal,” said the MARC executive. “It’s about safeguarding a space where we’ve shared memories, raised families, and cheered each other on. Mindemoya is showing what it means to stand together. Now we respectfully ask our leaders to match that strength, with urgency, openness and genuine partnership.”