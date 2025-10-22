Individual charged with sexual offences following investigation

(ESPANOLA, ON) – The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with sexual offences.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, the Manitoulin OPP, with assistance from the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit, initiated an investigation into a report of a sexual assault that occurred in Webbwood on October 19, 2025.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old from Fenelon Falls was arrested and charged with:

Sexual Assault

Incest

Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola at a later date.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. A toll-free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.