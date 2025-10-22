Top 5 This Week

Manitoulin OPP seize $26,700 in suspected drugs at RIDE check on Bidwell Road

Ontario Provincial Police

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – Two people are facing charges after police seized suspected drugs during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check.

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check on Bidwell Road in the Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) Township. A vehicle came through the RIDE check, and police detected an odor of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. As a result of further investigation, the driver and passenger were arrested.

Additionally, police seized an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $20,000, an amount of suspected crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $700, and an amount of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $6,000.

The driver, Ashley ALFORD, 40-years-old from Assiginack, was charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Fail to have insurance card
  • Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

The passenger, Jadin BOBY, 18-years-old from Burlington, was charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
  • Person under 19 years possess cannabis

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on November 18, 2025.

