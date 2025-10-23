MURRAY LENARD ERNEST BEANGE

April 20, 1937 – October 12, 2025

It is with love and profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Murray Lenard Ernest Beange on Sunday, October 12, 2025 at the age of 88 at Linhaven Long Term Care Home in St. Catharines, Ontario. Murray has been living with the challenges of Lewy Body Dementia. Born on April 20, 1937 in Gore Bay, Murray was the son of the late Robert and Ethel (Spry) Beange. His greatest joy and steadfast partner was his loving wife, Luba (Happychuk). Their remarkable 61 year marriage began when they met in Churchill, Manitoba and married on August 15, 1964 in Sundown, Manitoba. After settling in Queenston, Ontario, Murray dedicated 30 years of service to the Ontario Paper Mill/Domtar, retiring as a respected superintendent. Murray served five years with the Royal Canadian Navy in Communications. Murray’s passion for sport shone brightly throughout his life. He was a talented hockey goalie who back stopped the Gore Bay High School team to the 1955 Class “B” Ontario High School Championship. He continued his stellar performance as the star goalie for the Canadian Navy team while stationed in Churchill, Manitoba from 1959 to 1963. Late in life, he traded his skates for cleats, becoming the star player for the Niagara Falls Skylon Ball softball team in 1983. Murray always looked forward to his annual deer hunting on Manitoulin Island with his family and ice fishing in Manitoba with Luba’s family. Up until his illness two years ago, Murray and Luba enjoyed a vibrant and active lifestyle. They could often be found playing golf and tennis, biking, tending to their garden and travelling together. These healthy pursuits were always centred on their biggest priority, family. Murray is dearly missed by his wife, Luba and is also survived by sister Marion Marjorie Lillian (the late Doug) Helm of Thorold, Ontario and brother Elwood James (Edith) of Espanola, Ontario. He was predeceased by his sisters Ethel “Murdean” (2002) and Donalda Mary (2016) and brothers Keith Allan (WWII March 1945), Clifford Chester (2000), Robert Dunlop (2019) and Laird Lloyd Alric (2016). Survived by brothers- and-sisters-in law Gene (Elizabeth) Happychuk of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Boris (Theresa) Happychuk of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Larrie (Olga) Happychuk of Comox, British Columbia, Taras (Jane) Happychuk of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Neil (Valerie) Happychuk of Buffalo Point, Manitoba, Sonya (Peter) Prociuk of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Iris (Bob) Cesmystruk of Vita, Manitoba, Shirley (Dave) Machula of Vita, Manitoba and Olga (the late Bill) Katerynuk of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Predeceased by brother-and-sister-inlaw Emil (late Roslyn) Happychuk and Myrtle Dianna (late Roy) Williamson. Forever remembered in the hearts of his many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and countless friends in Canada, Scotland, New Zealand, Australia and Holland; especially his god child Lesley Sterling, close friends Susan and late Tony Bologna, Ken and Diane McNames and their family. In keeping with Murray’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation at Patterson Funeral Home, 6062 Main Street, Niagara Falls, Ontario (905-358-3513) on Monday, November 3, 2025 from 2 to 6 pm. A Service to Celebrate Murray’s Life will be held in the Patterson Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 11 am. The service will also be livestreamed with a link on Patterson Funeral Home’s website. Murray will be laid to rest at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Sundown, Manitoba later in the spring of 2026. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence, memories and photographs may be shared online at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com.

Irish Blessing

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sunshine warm upon your face,

And the rains fall soft upon your fields,

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.