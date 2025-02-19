Information on missing Meagan Pilon can now fetch $50,000 Ontario reward

SUDBURY—After close to 12 years since her disappearance, a $50,000 reward is being offered by the Ontario government for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for missing Sudbury teenager Meagan Rose Pilon. She was 15 years old at the time and on her way to Manitoulin Island prior to being reported missing.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) said foul play is suspected in Meagan’s disappearance, and that despite extensive searches as part of the ongoing investigation, Meagan has not been located.

“Someone in our community knows something which will assist in locating Meagan,” a GSPS release last week stated. “GSPS remains committed to investigating the circumstance of Meagan Pilon’s disappearance and finding answers for her loved ones and the community.”

On September 16, 2013, Ms. Pilon had been reported missing to the GSPS. She had been last observed entering her residence on September 12, 2013. Investigators believe she left her residence during the early hours of September 2013.

As The Expositor has reported previously, Ms. Pilon went missing from her new Sudbury area. In 2013, she was on her way from her Sudbury home to Espanola with the trip to continue onto Manitoulin Island. However, since that time she has been missing.

Ms. Pilon, then 15, was last seen visiting her father at the hospital and later stopping by to see her brother. Her disappearance after that left investigators and her family searching for answers.

Meagan’s father, who was recovering from back surgery at the time of her disappearance, reportedly had a short conversation with her before she got into an unfamiliar vehicle. He attempted to contact her dozens of times after their visit, but to no avail. A friend sent to check on Meagan found her home trashed, and she was nowhere to be found, leading to a missing person report with GSPS.

The investigation continues with GSPS, under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation branch. Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or GSPS at 705-675-9171, ext. 6714. For those wishing to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontaricrimestoppers.ca.