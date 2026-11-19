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LITTLE CURRENT—The biennial Waubetek Business Awards Gala was held on Friday, November 12 at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre. Among those receiving awards was Summer Beaudin of M’Chigeeng, a young entrepreneur whose business, Summer Breeze, is located in Little Current.

Ms. Beaudin, whose family were well represented in attendance, received the Youth Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by NACCA, “a network of more than 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions, each committed to fostering economic growth and self-reliance for Indigenous people and communities nationwide.”

“The youth entrepreneur of the year is being provided to an amazing individual this year,” said Waubetek board member Jesse Debassige. “The award recognizes the important contributions of young people in business who focus on taking their future into their own lives. This award recognizes youth entrepreneurs who best demonstrate the qualities of initiative innovation.”