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WIIKWEMKOONG—Emilee Ann Pitawanakwat, a Wiikwemkoong band member, has won another hoop dance competition, one of multiple wins she has had this season!

Emilee Ann won the Teen Women’s Hoop Dance category at the West Coast Regional Hoop Dance Competition, held in Ridgecrest, California, the first weekend in November. “Going to compete at this event in California Emilee Ann was so nervous and as a parent I was nervous as well,” explained her mother Sara.

During the one-day hoop dance competition, “Emilee Ann nailed her routine,” said Sara. “They have different components of scoring, and she had really high marks in speed, precision and training.”