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OWEN SOUND—Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC), the company that oversees the operation of the Chi-Cheemaun ferry that connects Manitoulin Island to the Bruce Peninsula during the sailing months, has announced that it is now a subsidiary of Ontario Northland.

The notice, posted on November 13, 2026, assures passengers that OSTC services will continue as planned.

“This is an organizational change and does not affect how passengers currently access OSTC ferry and winter air service,” notes the announcement. “The immediate priority for both organizations is keeping services safe, reliable and familiar for the communities that depend on them.”