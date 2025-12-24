Island police officials say more funds needed to combat illegal drug trade

MANITOULIN—While agreeing that most illegal drugs that circulate in Northern Ontario communities are being transported from southern parts of the province, Island police services says that it is not necessarily prescription drugs directed into the illegal market that continue to pose the most serious and ongoing threat, but illegal narcotics. Both Manitoulin First Nation police services say their communities are targeted by drug traffickers because they have fewer policing resources.

“The majority of drugs that we see and respond to tend to be narcotics like cocaine and fentanyl,” stated Inspector Robert Walsh, Detachment Commander of the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

“But, yes, for sure, we see an influx of drug traffickers in our area from southern Ontario,” said Inspector Walsh. “Our detachment is a junction point, being part of Highway 17 the Trans Canada Highways, so we see a lot of drugs being produced in other areas, being brought to the area by drug traffickers from areas like southern Ontario to the North. By and large, the majority of drug traffickers we see in our detachment area are not from our area but from the south.”

Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service Chief Ron Gignac told CBC News December 18 that First Nations are often targeted because traffickers know that their policing resources are more limited. “We’re a soft target for organized crime and they know it. And that’s why drugs are pouring into First Nations communities because they know that we’re not funded to the same levels (as other police forces) are.”

James Killeen, UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service Chief told CBC that limited staffing for the six First Nations on Manitoulin that the UCCM Police serves has directly affected their ability to respond to organized crime. “We were not allowed to have our own drug unit under the funding model. So, we have large amounts of drug issues going on and no way to combat it.”

He told CBC traffickers have even indicated those limitations. “I have personally spoken with drug traffickers that we’ve arrested here and asked them directly, ‘why are you coming here?’ And they have told me directly to my face, ‘We know you don’t have the resources to concentrate on us and we’re going to keep coming here to First Nation communities’.”

The two local First Nation policing services said that the problem stems from the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program, which funds Indigenous police services, with the program covering operating costs (52 percent funded by the federal government and 48 percent by the province) but the services are not the same as municipal and provincial forces. This is due to their not being considered an essential service and that status affects long-term staffing and the ability to have specialized units, like one targeting illegal drugs.

The comments from Island policing services comes after a story on CBC News last Thursday which reported that several police forces in the North say their investigations consistently point to southern Ontario, particularly the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) as the main source of illicit drugs entering the region.

Greater Sudbury Police Detective Staff Sergeant Darin Heffern said their drug seizures and trafficking investigation point to the same supply chain and both police forces warn that young people from southern Ontario are often recruited to transport those drugs. As well, police explained that Northern Ontario communities are attractive to drug traffickers because limited supply allows drugs to be sold at significantly higher prices than in southern Ontario.

“We have the community street crime unit and local members who work specifically in drug enforcement, and this local network is part of a bigger provincial network,” said Inspector Walsh. “We also work with WTPS (Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service) and the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service in this area and such things as warrant execution. Resources flow between the police forces on the Island.”