Island siblings donate over 100 winter clothing items for Tomorrow’s Hope

GORE BAY—The campaign organized by Gore Bay youngsters Emma and Cameron Chaytor, to collect clothing to help homeless people in Sudbury to stay warm and get through the winter, was a huge success!

“Emma and Cameron met up with the organizers of Tomorrow’s Hope, Bob and Carrrie, yesterday at Elm Place,” said Kelly Chaytor last Friday. “They were amazed how many items the kids were able to collect for the people in need. We took over five large boxes full of 71 toques, 47 pairs of mitts/gloves, 12 scarves, 15 neck warmers and five pair of socks.”

The Chaytor kids were told by a Tomorrow’s Hope representative that these items will be put in gift bags that will be created with toques, mitts, scarves, along with personal hygiene items that have been colllected. The organization is also putting bags together for any dogs that are owned by anyone who is in need.

“As Emma’s and Cameron’s mom, I have to say I am very proud of these two doing this for people in need,” said Kelly Chaytor. “Their father Greg and I really want them to be aware that there are people in this world who just need a helping hand and we all should do something to help when we can.”

“Emma and Cameron are very proud they were able to help so many and would like to say thank you to all those wonderful people who donated items to their collection,” said Ms. Chaytor.

Emma (nine years old) and Cameron (seven years old) have been collecting clothing for the past two and a half weeks to help homeless people in Sudbury get through the winter. They had been to Sudbury recently and had seen homeless people on the streets in Sudbury. Kelly Chaytor had explained that her children, “saw homeless people at street corners, and they asked questions about why they are homeless. I just told them that they are less fortunate people. The kids said, “we should do something to help them out.”