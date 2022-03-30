Island-wide municipal photography challenge winners have been announced

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin municipal Island-wide photography contest has come and gone and the winners selected, but the work of choosing the best of the entries was, in the words of Township of Assiginack events coordinator Jackie White, who oversaw the event, “sooo hard.”

The judging itself was conducted by Billings Township and Gordon/Barrie Island.

“Thank you to everyone that entered and thank you to the judges from Gordon/Barrie Island and Billings municipalities,” said Ms. White, who noted “this was an Island-wide contest and photographs came in from across Manitoulin.”

First place in the over 19 category was Sharon Jackson of Kagawong, whose photo was of a stunning juxtaposition of a lighthouse against a winter North Channel backdrop. Second place finisher Rosemary Barber captured the immense power of the waters of Lake Huron against a dazzling sunset. Third place went to Barb Erskine whose iconic image of a split rail fence in winter captured light and shade in an imaginative composition.

Yuri Clayton took top honours in the 15- to 18-year-old category with a photo of the venerable Norisle on the Manitowaning waterfront.

In the 11- to 14-year-old division, Mackenzie Hempel’s winter shoreline scene was tops, with Robyn Ashley McNaughton’s old car wreck in winter taking second place and Daphne Carr’s Jack Frost painted window looking out toward the water taking third place.

In the 10 and under category, Roselynn Noland captured first place with a solitary white birch standing tall in a winter field.

The contest ran from February 28 to March 20 and was open to all Island residents. Photo entries had to fit the theme of a Manitoulin winter landscape.