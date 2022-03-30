Curffle ‘spiel return a huge success!

GORE BAY—After a couple of years hiatus due to the pandemic, the always popular Curffle event was held at the Gore Bay Curling Club this past weekend.

“As has been our custom for more than 34 years, I would like everyone to turn to your left, then turn to your right and shake the hand or fist pump the person beside you, as it is all of you that make curffle,” said Hye Clark, who along with his sister Holly, hosted the closing ceremonies.

“Now, if you would all please raise your glass to all those who have played Curffle and who we have lost in the past couple of years,” said Ms. Clark, “Mina Turner, Jim Lanktree, Moe Marois, Sandie Merrylees, Lloyd Neganegijig. If we forgot anyone we apologize.”

Then came the presentation of the prizes to all the winners in the three events. In the first event, the team of Nancy Noble and Patti Purvis took first place, defeating the Chad Hester and Lorraine McDonald team.

In the second event, the Sue Whynott and Steve Head team won the final over the Kelsey Keller and Bryn Millsap team.

Lew Lanktree and Kennedy Lanktree were the champions in the third event, with the Mike and Diane Riching team the runners-up.

A total of 32 teams took part in this year’s Curffle event.

“We would like to thank everyone for participating, and all those who helped out during the weekend; Kim Orford in the kitchen, Elva Carter and Dan Marois who do a lot of work to put on this event. And, thank you to everyone for coming out this weekend after a two-year hiatus,” said Ms. Clark.

As Patti Purvis said so aptly as she and her Curffle paying playing partner of 20 years, Nancy Noble, received their prizes for winning the first event, “it felt so good to get everyone back together again.”