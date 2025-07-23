It’s all in the family

Two generations land comparable walleye a decade apart

LITTLE CURRENT—Walleye offer some of the most popular angling opportunities in the waters around Manitoulin Island. The family of John Snow of White’s Point have had great luck over the decades and just a few days ago, a third generation pulled in a whopper.

John Snow’s son Robert hauled in a massive walleye about 10 years ago (and his photo was published in The Expositor at that time).

Recently, John’s grandson (Robert’s son) kept up the family tradition with a large (29-inch) walleye caught just recently. Both fish were released to help keep the stocks strong.

Dad Robert Snow and his impressive walleye caught a decade ago.

Asked where the big fish were caught, Mr. Snow responded with a laconic “in the mouth.” Pressed further, he admitted the spot was “somewhere in the North Channel.” Fishermen are such closemouthed when it comes to their favourite spots it seems.

Mr. Snow noted that his son Robert has raised his three children to be “independent with their fishing tackle” and 12-year-old Patrick has his own boat and motor, operator’s licence and is planning on getting his hunting licence as soon as he is able.

Bill Strain, of the Little Current Fish and Game Club brought the story to The Expositor’s attention, noting that the club “have been stocking area waters since 1986.”

Sadly, Mr. Strain reports that for the last three years, “the club has had no production from its hatchery due to the fact there has been no walleye spawning run in Bass Lake stream at Sheguiandah.”

Mr. Strain notes that it was not unusual to see a number of gill nets strung across the bay in recent years, but most concerning was that one fisher strung his nets across the very mouth of Bass Creek during spawning season. Since then, the club’s tunnel nets (and the creek) have been devoid of walleye. While that practice might have brought a short-term gain, it was hardly in the spirit of maintaining the resource for seven generations.

“It has been very demoralizing for our club members,” said Mr. Strain. Members continue to put in countless hours to maintain the pools in which fertilized eggs become fingerlings. Hauling them out when they reach a couple of inches in length. “After that they become predatory and start feed on each other,” he said.

Mr. Strain noted that the club is currently in negotiations with the MNR about acquiring more fertilized eggs for the hatchery.