Ivan Wheale bids farewell at46th annual La Cloche Art Show

WHITEFISH FALLS—For 46 years the La Cloche Art Show has brought some of the finest art to be found in the Manitoulin/La Cloche region. Founded by storied artists the late Peggy Forbes and Manitoulin’s own Ivan Wheale to celebrate and encourage art and artists in the region which inspired the famed Group of Seven, the annual show has promoted literally thousands of artists.

The latest edition of the show held a bittersweet moment, as show co-founder Ivan Wheale delivered what will be his final address to the artists gathered for the traditional pre-opening reception and award ceremonies. Mr. Wheale’s address was delivered virtually as he is confined to a hospital bed at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current.

“Welcome to all of the artists who have become part of my family,” said Mr. Wheale. “I am just in hospital hear and I thought you should know what is going on. I am probably here for the rest of my days, that are coming up, I think, fairly shortly. I thought, ‘well I have the capabilities of saying hi to all and congratulations on coming back again’.”

“I just like you to know, that really, from the very beginning you are all part of the dream Peg Forbes and I had, which has all come true far beyond I had ever expected. I thank you one and all. This has to be a fairly short message to you, like I said, congratulations.”

“To those who didn’t make it, I just like you to know that I never made it, a lot of people never made it, and this was through our lives in various exhibitions we have been in. The idea I feel is to just keep doing what you are doing and one day, we just might have Mr. and Mrs. Rembrandt come again. It is sometimes not an easy trail, but if you keep at it, you will have your own satisfaction and it will take you into areas you never thought of.”

“Thank you all, I know your well wishes will be there, so really, I have nothing more to say, other than to keep well and give it your best shot. Goodbye for now.”

“The quality of work which was submitted this year was excellent,” said organizer Sue Miron. “Very, very superior. The judges, even Ivan, said he had a huge challenge picking the awards this year. Great job everyone.”

Paulette Stewart is the 2025 Distinguished Artist. The Patricia L. Meehan Award was presented to Lily Waindubence for Wilting. La Cloche Art Show Best in Show winner Martin Kotyluk for Merlin on a Water Pump. Amelia Whitling took first place in the Kindergarten to Grade 3 category for Parrot in the Branch.

The awards were then presented.

Best in Show went to Martin Katyluk for ‘Merlin on Water Pump’.

The Ivan Wheale Award, chosen by Mr. Wheale who had made it to the judging despite his failing health, went to Donna Montgomery for ‘Energy Flow’.

The Peg Forbes Memorial Award, also chosen by Mr. Wheale, went to Daniel Chapman for ‘Pearly Rocks’.

The Art Committee’s Choice Award went to Mary Stevenson for ‘Dazzling Splendour’.

In the Acrylic category, first place went to Patricia Meehan for ‘Misty Morning Manitoulin.’ Second place went to Anyse Laliberti for ‘A Crow on Rusty Wrought Iron’ with honourable mentions going to Mark Seabrook for ‘Anishnabe at August Full Moon’ and Robert Potvin for ‘Spider.’

In Drawing, it was Astrid Colton for ‘Misty Morning Watch’ and Martin Kotyluk for ‘Owl Silent Gliding’. Honourable mentions going to Donna Montgomery for ‘Expressions of Emotion’. And Kathleen Maddy Ross for ‘Jumping Jack Frogs’.

In the Oil category, it was Daniel Chapman’s ‘Pearly Rocks’ that won first place, with Karen Fediw’s ‘Lavender Light’ taking second place. Honourable mentions went to Donna Cushing for ‘Iris in the Night’ and Pam Jackson for ‘Gigi.’

In the Pastel category, it was Beth Bouffard’s ‘Harvest Hues’ that won first place, while Raymond Beland’s ‘Island Sunset’ won second place.

In Photography, it was Debby Anzinger Mackay’s ‘Black Bear’ that won first place, followed by Jon Butler with ‘Across the Clouds’ in second place and honourable mentions going out to Harriet Kideckel for ‘Sunrise Glow Polar Bear,’ Steven Townsend for ‘Heavy Frost’ and Susan Cairns for ‘Whiteout at the Bridge.’

The Sculpture category saw Suzanne McCrae taking first place with ‘Found Treasure’ and John Basset’s ‘A Soup Bowl it Ain’t’ taking second place.

The Watercolour category was won by Laurie Drabick with ‘Into the Mystic’ and Richard Edwards’ ‘Winter Birches’ taking second place. Honourable mention going to Christine Bassett for ‘Queen Anne’s Lace’.

One of the most charming portions of the awards ceremony is the Elementary School Art awards sponsored by Patricia Meehan. This year there were over 100 entries in the youth art submissions, marking one of the most successful years in the history of the show. Schools participating included A.B. Ellis (Espanola), Sacred Heart Catholic School (Espanola), Shawanosowe School (Birch Island) and Little Current Public School.

The Patricia L. Meehan Award went to Lily Waindubence for ‘Wilting’. Honourable mentions going to Maible O’Neil for ‘The Lake.’ And Mia Tomaselli for ‘The Outdoors.’

In the Kindergarten to Grade 3 division, first place went to Amelia Whatling for ‘Parrot in the Branch’ and second place went to Cordella McGregor. Honourable mention went to Luca Larabie for ‘Magical Flower’ and Avery Waboose.

In the Grade 4 and 5 division, first place went to Keegan and second place went to Sydny Esquimaux with honourable mention going to KaLiegh Provencher for ‘Galaxy.’

In the Grade 6 to 8 division, first place was won by Owen Ferguson for ‘Red Bird’ and second place was won by Lauren Musquetier for ‘The Orca Whale.’ Honourable mentions went to Eden Lester for ‘Cumulus & Altocumulus Animals,’ Izzy Felhaber for ‘M&Ms Pop Art’ and Hazel Nicholas for ‘Through the Iris’.

This year’s art show committee consisted of Sue Miron, Amy Collins, Judith Mosher, Heather Nicholson and Irene Kivikink. Jurors were Paulette Stewart (this year’s distinguished artist) Helen Siksek (fine art), Elizabeth Holmes (fine art) and Peter Baumgarten (photography).

The 46th Annual La Cloche Art Show runs from June 28 to July 5 at the Whitefish Falls Community Centre from 11 am to 5 pm daily. The door prize winner of a painting by Paulette Stewart, sponsored by the Espanola Lions Club, will be drawn at 5 pm on July 5 as the show closes.