Jake’s Home Centre supports MHC’s smart infusion pump funding campaign

MINDEMOYA—The owners of Jake’s Home Centre in Mindemoya have made a $10,000 donation to the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) Smart Infusion Pump fundraising campaign.

“Our hospitals are critically important, and we felt it just made sense to donate to the MHC,” stated Adam Smith, co-owner of Jake’s along with his wife Erin. “Our hospitals are probably the most important facility on the Island.”

“Jake’s Home Centre is proud to support the Manitoulin Health Centre Smart Infusion Pump campaign,” said Mr. Smith. “When it comes to supporting local initiatives, there is nothing more important than our local health care. Everyone here on Manitoulin Island has, or will use, our hospitals’ services and we are very fortunate to have this level of service right here.”

“We are fortunate to have generous businesses that support the hospital with fundraising for much needed equipment such as the smart infusion pumps,” stated Paula Fields, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of MHC. “The hospital does not receive funding for equipment, therefore we rely on the support and generosity of community members and businesses such as Jakes to support us in fundraising for much needed equipment.”

“We are very excited and grateful for this donation,” continued Ms. Fields. “We continue to work towards our fundraising goal of $350,000. To date, we have raised $132,000, so we have a way to go.”

“Without the MHC hospital services in Mindemoya and Little Current, the Island would probably be desolate; there would be half the population there is currently,” said Mr. Smith. “We’ve (his family) used the hospital services a lot over the years.” He pointed out Island residents do not have to wait for emergency services anywhere close to off-Island hospitals. “Talk to people that are not from Manitoulin and go to hospitals off-Island and they will tell you it can take 12-14, 16 hours to see a doctor.”

“There are a lot of worthwhile causes raising money, but I’ve always felt supporting the hospitals is probably the most worthwhile cause in the community,” said Mr. Smith. “Everyone needs the hospitals.”

With Jake’s having made such a substantial donation to the MHC fundraising campaign, Mr. Smith said, “We are hoping other businesses and people will donate whatever they can to the hospital. Every dollar counts, and our hospitals are an incredibly important facility to have on the Island.”

“Every single dollar helps when it comes to ensuring our local hospitals remain open and are stocked with all the life-saving equipment needed to take care of all the residents here on Manitoulin.”