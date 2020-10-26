JERRY JONATHON DEBASSIGE

“PITCHE”

January 28, 1977 – October 16, 2020

Sunrise: January 28, 1977 – Mindemoya Ontario. Pitche’s Spiritual Journey began suddenly on October 16, 2020. Beloved grandson of the late Andrew and Rose Debassige, Charlie and Doreen Beaudin. Jerry in his 43rd year, precious son of Elaine Debassige and Robert Beaudin and stepson to Deanna Sampson. Proud daddy to daughter Skylar Gibeault of Peterborough and son Julius. Daddio to his furry best friend Skoden. Cherished godfather of Jordon Panamick and Sarah Debassige. Dear brother of Pamela (Mike), Dianne (Sam), Kayla (Matt) and Stacey Debassige, Kim McDonald, Katrina, Buffy and Tyrone Beaudin and Wesley Sampson. Over the top uncle to Murri Cheechoo, Carmen, Andrew, Naomi, Sarah, Shayla and Tanika Debassige, Joel Trudeau, Jermaine Jacko, Griffin and Mya McDonald and Ethan Ense. Devoted great-uncle to Maria and Arianna Cheechoo, Rhyett and Nyrah Gagnon, Alayah and Emaleigh Assiniwe, Lakelan Debassige, Klayvine and Kendall Trudeau-Debassige and Neo Mesenegeeshik. Very special friend to Aiden Leggett. One-of-a-kind nephew and coolest cousin to many family members of the Debassige and Beaudin Clans. You never knew what true laughter was until you were in a room listening to a joke or story told by Jerry Jonathon. He was given many names: Jello from Grandma Rose, JJ from his Mom, and the infamous J-Bone or Boner. Jerry had a heart of gold, who lit up any room. Jerry loved his family so much and made sure they knew it too. He is the best uncle, his nieces and nephews always knew they could count on him for love and support through the best times and the tough. He had many roles, being a brother to cousins and friends, and a father-figure to the ones he knew needed it most. Since the beginning, Jerry cherished the presence of his uncles and held a special place in the hearts of his aunties. His love for family, friends and community could not be described as anything else but proud. He was the guy you can call for anything and he’d be there for you. He did not shy away from emotion and shared the greatest heart to heart conversations. He had a passion for hockey, golf, pool, fastball, guitar, music and oh, could Jerry dance. He made sure you could too, never passing on a night for karaoke. Jerry had strong connections to Anishnaabe culture and language. Wherever Jerry travelled for school or work, he created lasting relationships with professors, peers and colleagues. Jerry was an adventurer, he was a compassionate, caring, kind-hearted man. He was a warrior, a brother and his medicine will live in our hearts forever. Jerry will be reunited with loved family members who have gone before him. Jerry will be deeply missed by all of his family, friends and bingo fans. Life is awesome when we are discovering all of the truths around us. The answers to life’s questions are deeply rooted in not only the science of nature, but the connection between all things living. “The best way to experience this natural phenomen is by living a true balanced lifestyle.” Family will gathered privately at Jerry’s home, 833 Hwy 551, M’Chigeeng, Manitoulin Island, Ontario on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. The celebration of life was held Friday, October 23, 2020. Laid to rest at M’Chigeeng Cemetery.