COURTNEY NICOLE PANAMICK

August 14, 1993 – October 17, 2020

It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden loss of Courtney Nicole Panamick of M’Chigeeng First Nation. Daughter of Iris Corbiere (partner Lewis Beboning)

and father Thomas Panamick (partner Tiffany Laford). Courtney started her journey to the Spirit World on October 17, 2020 at the age of 27 years of age. Her children Xavier and Serenity Eshkawkogan will dearly miss their mother. She was also the wife of Shawn Eshkawkogan (separated). Her brothers are Isaiah Corbiere-Gascon, Curtis Endanawas, Cole Laford and Thomas Laford. Her sisters are Kristan Panamick (partner Neil Ense) and Danielle Corbiere-Gascon. Truly missed by her many aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephew and all her many friends. Courtney, a devoted mother, a beautiful, caring, hardworking, independent Anishnaabe kwe who enjoyed serving her customers at the LCBO in Foodland. She loved her friends and family dearly. She loved being in the outdoors, taking pictures of sceneries with her two dogs. She had the greatest smile that lit up a room. She will be forever in our hearts. Family and friends gathered at the residence of Alice Corbiere, 73

M’Naawnkwad Dr., M’Chigeeng First Nation on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 starting at 3 pm. There was a private funeral service on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 am. Burial followed in the M’Chigeeng First Nation Cemetery.

The family would like to acknowledge with sincere appreciation, the many expressions of thoughtfulness and sympathy extended to us during this difficult time. Thank you all for your prayers and support. Please continue to keep us all in your prayers. Sincerely, the family of Courtney Panamick (Baa).