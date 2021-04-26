JESSICA DONN DALLIDAY AND ANGELINE MARIE DALLIDAY

It is with profound sadness that we share the news that on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, Jess passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC), alongside her beautiful daughter Angeline who passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 as a result of a tragic and rare complication. Angeline will be lovingly remembered. The anticipation of her arrival brought so much joy and excitement to Jess and our families. Jess is loved and missed beyond words by her husband Mike and their daughter Rachel. Lovingly remembered by her parents Irene and Doug Patterson, sister Jennifer Guerin (Jeff), brother Geoffrey Patterson and nephews Emmett and Henry of Ennismore and Peterborough. Also remembered by her parents-in-law Patricia and Peter Dalliday, brothers-in-law David Dalliday (Terri Lynn), Trevor Dalliday (Marina Wilke), and nieces and nephews Thomas, Taylor, Weston, Russell, Erik and Inaya, all of Ennismore. Also missed by grandparents Cecile Gervais, Leo and Marie Hogan and Jean Dalliday and best friend Sarah Forster (Mitchell). From an early age, Jess, lovingly nicknamed “chickadee”, was a sweet, compassionate little girl with a zest for life and an ability to make those around her laugh and feel loved. She always danced like no one was watching (sometimes to Roy Orbison songs wearing bumblebee jammies), and loved those around her with her whole heart and was never afraid to show it, both of these qualities thankfully remained with her into adulthood. Jess grew up surrounded by family in the tiny town of Hornepayne, Ontario where family gatherings with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins were frequent and treasured. Jess, Jen and Geoffrey enjoyed long summer vacations with their parents on Manitoulin Island at the hunt camp near Tobacco Lake where the days were passed playing in the forest, swimming and exploring with cousins, grandparents, aunts and uncles. These relationships have lasted a lifetime for Jess, and our families continue to spend our summers on Manitoulin Island with our own children. By the age of 10, Jess had met her best friend Sarah Forster, and their bond will never be broken. It is with Sarah by her side that Jess became the woman we knew and loved. As a student and health professional she was driven and goal oriented. She was always eager to learn new skills, expand her reach and strive to be the best version of herself. Jess had an infectious passion to make the world better. It started with a blog (The Healthy Sweet Potato) that allowed her to share her own struggles and support others. At its core was a message of acceptance and vulnerability. She demonstrated that there was a great deal of strength in vulnerability, giving others the confidence to share and ask for help, while offering it unconditionally. That gave her the inspiration to start Pilates on Demand, where she redefined what healthy looks like. Her vision was different than most of the fitness industry. She strongly believed in body acceptance and her number one goal with Pilates on Demand was to help people feel stronger and more confident in the body they have right now. Her goal was to create an environment where we don’t feel the need to change in order to fit in. She preached that “Your body, your abilities, the colour of your skin and your gender/sexual identity should not be a barrier to achieving your goals and going after your dreams.” Her values and vision will live on through the community she built and the principles of acceptance and self-love she so passionately promoted. Jess had many passions and countless talents, but it was always Mike, Rachel, their families and close friends who brought Jess the most fulfillment and joy. She was a natural mother. Rachel was her whole world and she, Rachel’s. It is said there is no bond like the one between mother and daughter and it couldn’t be more true for Jess and Rachel. The way she held her tight, snuggled her in the covers, read her stories, nurtured her creativity and provided an environment of love, safety and security will never be forgotten. While Jess accomplished so much academically and professionally, more than anything she wanted to make memories and build relationships. She loved to travel and share time with the ones she loved. She never took anything for granted, and encouraged others to see the beauty in each day. She was an incredible wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, instructor, mentor and friend, and she will be missed beyond measure. She impacted so many during her short life, and she will live on in those she leaves behind. Her legacy is an enviable combination of love, compassion, self-acceptance and inclusivity. Our families are sincerely thankful for the first responders, the Kawartha Community Midwives and the team at PRHC whose expertise, professionalism and compassion exceeded our expectations. At this time, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jess and Angeline’s lives will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. As expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the climate change group For Our Grandchildren at ForOurGrandchildren.ca or the Peterborough Butterfly Run to support those who have experienced a loss during pregnancy, the loss of a child or are unable to conceive at canadahelps.org/en/charities/health-services-foundation/jessica-dalliday-memorial-fund-in-support-of-the-peterborough-butterfly-runT, and may be made by contacting the Hendren Funeral Homes, Lakefield Chapel, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield at HendrenFuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.