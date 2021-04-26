MARION LOUISE EMERY

(Mary Lou)

It is with immense heartache we announce the peaceful passing of Marion Louise (Mary Lou), on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in her 78th year. Mary Lou was born in Toronto and spent her formative years growing up there. It was in Toronto that Mary Lou met the love of her life, Morris. They would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in September. Mary Lou’s greatest pride was her children and grandchildren. Mary Lou enjoyed reading, puzzles, cheering for her Toronto Blue Jays baseball team and spending time with her chocolate labs (Maggie and Molly). In recent years, she enjoyed outings with her Red Hat friends. Most of all Mary Lou enjoyed spending time with family, friends and relatives at the cottage on Ice Lake. She will be very deeply missed by Morris, her devoted husband of 61 years. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Deborah and son Douglas (Connie). Sadly missed by her cherished granddaughters Julianne and Madeleine, brothers-in-law Fred (Evealina) and Jim (Gail), sister-in-law Catherine (Ron) Lucibello, niece Brenda (Debra), nephew Michael (Rose) and special cousin Wanda (Dennis). Predeceased by her parents Walter and Marion Gray and daughter Carol. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Frances Kilbertus and nurse Kate at Mindemoya Hospital Emergency Department for their care and compassion. To all the dedicated, professional and compassionate staff at Manitoulin Lodge, we appreciate the exceptional care you provided Mary Lou during the past months including the extra efforts to arrange Zoom calls when visitation was not possible. At Mary Lou’s request, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at a later date, adhering to COVID guidelines. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralhome.ca.