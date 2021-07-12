JOHN GRAHAM TERRANCE FOX

John Graham Terrance Fox, 61, of Kutztown, PA and formerly of Peterborough, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in his residence. He was the husband of Danielle L. Walker, whom he married November 21, 2009. John was born in Manitowaning and was a member of the Wikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island in Northern Ontario. He was proud of his Native American ancestry and participated in Native dancing and drumming. His Native American name was Little Bear. John worked as a social worker for Native American children for 20 years. Most recently, he was a stay-at-home Dad who enjoyed spending time with his sons. After moving to Kutztown, John became a member of the local AA meeting group, with whom he became close friends. In addition to his wife of 10 years, Danielle, John is survived by his two sons, Jonathan Fox, Canada, and Tristan Fox, at home; and several brothers and sisters. Along with his parents, John was predeceased by his daughter, Cheyenne Fox, whose death was extremely painful for him. There will be no formal services for John at this time, but a celebration of his life will be held in the future. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.