JOYCE JULIA MCGREGOR

(nee Kitchemokaman)

Sunrise April 18, 1955 – Sunset July 5, 2021

Joyce began her journey into the spirit world peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Monday, July 5, 2021 with her beloved family by her side. Wife of 47 years to Andrew McGregor. Mother to Tah (Michael), Craig (Kathleen) and Tracey Campbell-Barkey (Kevin). Grandmother to Taylor, Tahnee, Tristan, Nicole, Sydney, K.C, Alicia, Joshua and Hannah. Great-grandmother to Braxton, Braelyn, Lincoln, Brennan, Graham (predeceased) and Azalea. Godmother to Jeffrey McGregor, Francis McGregor, Jeffrey Esquimaux and JT Migwanebi. Daughter of John and Margaret Kitchemokman (nee Paibomsai) (both predeceased). Sister to Tony (Valerie), Joanne (Evans), Erika, David, Rita (predeceased) and Bruno (predeceased). Joyce loved her family above all. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Joyce was a retired personal support worker. A job she enjoyed and loved. Always willing to help others in need. She also enjoyed her active living, walking, when she wasn’t able to walk far distances any more she enjoyed her scooter. Family and friends gathered at Joyce’s house, 84 Rainbow Ridge Road, Birch Island for visitation Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 5 pm. Funeral Service was Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11 am. Cremation followed.