JOHN KEITH POULTON

“JACK”

Jack Poulton passed away peacefully in bed beside his loving wife Barbara on Sunday, February 21, 2021. His three children Sean, Robert (wife Carmen) and Kelly will miss him terribly. Jack’s five grandchildren Paige, Jaime, Jack, Ben and Jesse will remember him as funny Papa. Jack’s brothers and their wives Tom and Jan, Barry and Sharon, Brent and Sue, no doubt hold a lifetime of memories from over the years. Jack is survived by his 101 year old mother Rose. Jack’s many friends, some lifelong, will think of him fondly. We are all changed by this loss. The family will gather to share stories when we can. To all family and close friends, raise a glass in honour of Jack Poulton. Arrangements have been entrusted with Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at RangersSudbury.com.