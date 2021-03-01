WILMA ROSALIND LANGEL

(nee Jamieson)

March 9, 1931 – February 16, 2021

In loving memory of Wilma Rosalind Langel (nee Jamieson) who passed away peacefully at her home at the Manitoulin Lodge in Gore Bay on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the age of 89. Wilma is predeceased by her beloved husband Charlie Langel. Devoted mother of Debra, Carolyn, Sandra, Reg and Paula Laforme and Robert Laforme (predeceased), all of Hamilton, and stepmother of Mike. Cherished grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great- grandmother of many. Predeceased by her siblings Lorne (Terri) Jamieson, Peggy Collins, Darlene Silversmith, George and Frank Jamieson. Survived by her sister Carol Doolittle. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place. Service information will follow at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manitoulin Lodge or a charity of your choice.