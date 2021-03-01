STUART MCRAE

Stuart McRae passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Lois (predeceased December 2020) for over 48 years. Cherished father of Russell and Brandon. Stuart will be sadly missed by his mother Naomi McRae, sisters Donna (Harold) Armstrong, Cindy McRae, Shelly Lloy, brother Harvey (Kate) McRae, sister-in-law Lila Harper, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Stuart was a very special husband and father. He liked hunting and fishing and going to Manitoulin Island. He was manager of Standard Auto Glass and was a kind, loving and selfless person. Stuart will be remembered by all who knew him. Predeceased by his father Lyle McRae, father-in-law Russell Harper and mother-in-law Velma (McKinley) Harper. A visitation (by invite only) was held at the Simpson Funeral Home on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 12 noon to 2 pm. A private family funeral by invite was held at 2 pm. Spring interment in Burpee Mills Cemetery.