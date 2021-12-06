JOHN MORLEY JACKO

April 30, 1938 – November 25, 2021

John Morley Jacko, known as Mallen/Marlon to many friends and family in the Native American/First Nation Indian community, passed away in peace at his home on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the age of 83. He was surrounded by his loving children and Margret Compo. Born April 30, 1938 in Wiikwemkoong, Ontario, Canada to Sara Ominika-Jacko (predeceased) and Felix Jacko (predeceased). His first children were from Florence Peltier (Jacko): Morley Benard Jacko (predeceased), Deborah Ann Jacko (predeceased) and cared for his step-child Delores Jacko. When he moved to Lansing Michigan, he met his significant partner Margaret Compo whom he’s been with for 46 years! He had two children: Russel Devrion Genia (predeceased), Dakota Andrea Compo and Ethan Jazzlyn Genia-Compo (aka: BEBE). He cared for his step-children Joseph Genia (Nicole), Kurt Genia, Jeremiah Compo (Barb), Margaret Adams (Jeffery). He was a grandfather to Lance Jacko, Gage Jacko, Alecmartin Dutton-Jacko, Keegan Jacko, Marissa Coulter, Myranda Genia and Zack Zarka. Two adorable great-grandchildren Lucius Dutton and Navi Raquell-Genia. A Godfather to Sara Jane Souliere and Monyun (Muriel) Jacko. He was a brother to Dorothy (predeceased), Rita Corbiere, Ursula Jacko, Lorraine Jacko (predeceased), Earnest-Shoota (predeceased), Vera, Joyce (predeceased). He was an uncle to Maxine, Robin, Marion, Mike and Ton Ton and many more nieces/nephews. Favourite cousin Eugene Flamand, whom he talked to just about every day. When he moved to Lansing, Michigan he worked for General Motors (GM) and retired. While working at GM he had gained many friends while employed and loved sharing memories of them. He loved watching wrestling, Tom and Jerry, and old western shows. He loved travelling to different casinos in Michigan and he was known for yelling “MOOSE!” every time there was a trip in the upper peninsula Michigan. He loved travelling the pow-wow trail throughout the state of Michigan with his family. He was a loving father, grand-father, god-father and partner. He will be missed by family, friends and the Lansing Native Indian Community. My father belongs to Wiikwemkoong Unceded Indian Reserve No. 26, Ontario, Canada.