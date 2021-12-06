MAURICE LEO JOSEPH MAROIS

‘Moe’

October 14, 1962 – December 2, 2021

In loving memory of Maurice ‘Moe’ Leo Joseph Marois who passed away on December 2, 2021 at the age of 59 years. Moe passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, his sidekick Tucker, and close friends in Mindemoya, Ontario, on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Sherri-Lyn, stepfather to Colin (KC), Jarvis (Steph) and Patrick Debassige, uncle to Trevor (Anna), Kristen, and Tim, brother to Dan and Louise (Brian) Dittmar, son-in-law to Beth McDougall, and brother-in-law to Chris (Renee) McDougall. Predeceased by his parents Aline and Maurice and father-in-law Glen McDougall. Moe worked at Manitoulin Transport (TPS) for 27 years, sticking faithfully to the ‘Manitoulin 90’. While sitting on his lazy-boy chair, he cheerfully couch-reffed his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team. When he was at home with his wife, he was happy to putter around completing his ‘to-do list’, cut the lawn, and polish and clean the vehicles. Moe was also happy to watch his good friends Tessa & Hailey play hockey, while reminding them to stay out of the penalty box! He also enjoyed a good round of golf and could sometimes be heard yelling ‘fix your feet – choke-up’! Here’s to hoping that your journey was made safely, following that ‘Manitoulin 90’. A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2022 and details will later be provided by the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital (Let’s emerge together) as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.