JORDAN EDWARD

Peacefully and surrounded by his family, F. Jordan Edward (Jober) passed away on June 26, 2021 at Bluewater Health in Sarnia at age 92. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 63 years, Ruth Alison (nee Hawley); his cherished daughters Alison, Jane and Mimi (Mark) and grandchildren Ossie, Maitland and Kaedy. Predeceased by his parents Frederick Hayne Edward and Ethel Mae (nee Fowler) and his sister Mary Lee Berwick, he is fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jordan was raised in Petrolia and was proud of his oil heritage. Called to the bar in 1956, he had a law practice in Sarnia and Petrolia until his retirement in 1992. A member of the Rotary Club of Sarnia, he received recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow. Jordan loved the family cottage, Kemah, on Lake Manitou. In this fourth-generation sanctuary, he treasured time spent with family and friends. Jordan was a man of integrity who loved poetry and we will fondly remember his gentle humour, welcoming smile and kindness. Cremation was followed by a private interment at Hillsdale Cemetery, Petrolia. If you wish to make a donation, memorial contributions to The Rotary Club of Sarnia Charitable Foundation, 1210 Michigan Ave., PO Box 22014, Twin Lakes Postal Outlet, Sarnia, Ontario N7S 6J4 (www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/rotary-club-of-sarnia-charitable-foundation) or Bluewater Health Foundation for Palliative Care (www.bluewaterhealthfoundation.ca) would be appreciated. Arrangments by Needham-Jay Funeral Home www.needhamjay.com.