JOSEPH MELDRUM WICKETT

(MEL)

Joseph Meldrum (Mel) Wickett passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in his 89th year. Mel is survived by his children Paul (Oma), Wayne, Mark (Dawn), Michael (Patti); stepchildren Bill (Tammy), Mike (Deborah), Ed (Carol) and James (Monica) Tucker and great friends Debbie and Tom Harper. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Alex, Victor, Joseph (Denise), Adam, Thomas, Megan (Shane), Teena (Scott), Carli (Tyrell), Collin, Tim, Tom, Cassidy (Matt), Kelsey, Michael, Lauren, Kaelyn (Andrew), Devanie, Katey, Joey, Mariah, and James and great grandchildren Achilles, Mia-Rose, Julian, Marius, Tristen, Max, Tessa and Luka. Predeceased by his wife Sharolyn Rose (Shari) and parents Archie and Gwendoline (Millman) Wickett. At Mel’s request, cremation has taken place. Services to be determined at a later date.