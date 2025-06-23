JOY OLIVE MCVEY

(nee Bowerman)

March 23, 1947 – June 21, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family of Joy Olive McVey (nee Bowerman) announces her passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor in Little Current. Joy was born in Mindemoya on March 23, 1947 to parents William Bowerman and Doris Bowerman (nee Richards)(both predeceased). Beloved wife of Lyle McVey (predeceased); loved partner of Bert Whalen (predeceased); mother of Lisa Burch (Rick), Judy McVey and Lylla McVey (Garfield); grandmother of Lyle McVey, Natasha McVey, Amanda James-Taziar (Cam), Becky Corbiere (Zack) and Monica McVey, Danielle Gaetano (Christopher), Jasmine Aguonie Ross (Jason) and Scott Aguonie (Harlee); many great-grandchildren; and furbabies Coco, White Paws and Snowball. Joy will be missed by sisters Bonnie Pegelo (Brien) and Marilyn Harasym (Jim) and their families. Joy loved spending time in her flower gardens and watching her birds and chipmunks while making sure they were well fed. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, dancing, playing the piano, cribbage and euchre. She loved TV Bingo but always said she needed “a couple more numbers.” Joy was an avid Toronto Blue Jays fan, knowing all the players and their stats. As per Joy’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Thank you to Alternative Funeral Services, Elliot Lake. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor who provided Joy with such compassionate support and care. In memory of Joy, donations may be made to Manitoulin Pet Rescue or the Manitoulin Centennial Manor.