JUDY LAURINE HYATT

(ELLIOTT)

1942 – May 31, 2025

Judy Laurine (Elliott) Hyatt of Manitoulin Island passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 31, 2025, just shy of her 83rd birthday. According to the attending surgeon, she left this world in complete peace – free of pain in her final moments, having faced and persevered through past health challenges with incredible strength and grace. Her warmth and compassion will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. Born in 1942 on Manitoulin Island, Judy dedicated her life to helping others. Whether through small gestures or profound acts of generosity, she embodied a spirit of selflessness that made the world a brighter place. She was, in every sense, the gleaming light of a star – one that guided and comforted her loved ones throughout their lives. Judy is survived by her beloved sons, Lamar Hyatt and Scott Hyatt, who will forever cherish her love, wisdom and unwavering support. She was preceded in death by her husband Roderick Hyatt of the Ontario Provincial Police, her parents Arthur and Edna and her siblings Fred (Daisy), Marlene (Glen), Freda (John), Gerald (Audrey), Marie (Don) and Connie (Charles). Judy and her family spent much of their lives in Sault Ste. Marie, where they formed many deep friendships and lasting connections with extended family and close friends. The bonds she nurtured there are a testament to her warmth and unwavering kindness. While living in Sault Ste. Marie, Judy worked for the LCBO and shared her love of music by teaching others, enriching the lives of many through her passion and knowledge. She remained deeply involved in various Anglican Church functions and community groups, both in Sault Ste. Marie and on Manitoulin Island, where she continued to be a guiding presence in the lives of those around her. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the compassionate medical professionals who cared for Judy in her final moments at HSN Hospital. Special thanks to the surgeons, doctors, medical lab professionals, nurses and all hospital staff who provided unwavering support. Additionally, heartfelt appreciation goes to Dr. Simone Meikleham of the MHC Hospital Emergency and all medical professionals (laboratory, nurses and all others) at MHC for their dedicated care. The family also wishes to sincerely thank Judy’s long-time family physician, Dr. Roy Jeffery, for his knowledge, kindness, and well-being which was and is truly appreciated. In accordance with Judy’s wishes, she has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held in August 2025, welcoming all who wish to honour her memory. Updates on the date, time and locations will be shared closer to the event. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation and/or the Manitoulin Health Centre, reflecting Judy’s lifelong dedication to helping others. Though she is no longer with us, her light remains – illuminating our memories and the lessons she imparted. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.Arrangements entrusted to Park Lawn Cemetery.