KIMBERLEY JEAN DEAN

(Kim, Kimmer)

Kimberley Jean Dean (Kim, Kimmer), age 65, passed away on May 31, 2025 at her family’s home on Lake Manitou. Born in Toronto and raised in Caledon, her father, Wilson Stuart Bowes was a police officer and her mother, Barbara Ruth Watson was a school teacher. Kim was also the older sister of Connie (Kent Judge). A fiery ginger from day one, Kim would go to Sheridan College to become a registered nurse, a vocation that made her notoriously hardworking and empathetic. After coming home from school one weekend, she began dating her future husband, Ted Dean. From the age of 19, the two began a rollercoaster 49-year partnership and were married on October 4, 1980. They began living on the Dean Family Homestead farm in Caledon. They had four children/demon spawn together, Morgan Brown (James), Taylor Berlett (Josh), Zeke Dean (Kelly) and Greer Dean (Lindsay McAllister)). A dairy farmer’s wife and a charge nurse at Toronto General Hospital, Kim would face her biggest challenge: the four effers…. her kids. She would become a boat captain infamous for wicked tube rides, a five-star chef that raised her babies on roast beef and mashed potatoes, a sub-par catcher on the Sunday morning ball team, the keeper of many dogs, the red head in the yellow t-bird, and a beautiful mother with an ability to balance tough love with an “I would do anything for you” devotion to her kids. Her humour, while quite dark, was unmatched, and aided in her ability to be an exceptional nurse who focused in long term care and emergency medicine. In 2007, Kim and Ted moved to Manitoulin Island, living in a yellow house overlooking Lake Manitou while she continued nursing at Mindemoya Hospital. Famously, Kim would say “it’s always sunny on Manitoulin,” and would welcome her growing family and all their friends to Moonset Farm. Kim was a grandmother, affectionately known as Nan, of eight grandkids and was a constant sounding board for all things for her four kids as they navigated life’s crazy roads (and if you asked Kimmer, they were crazier than most). After she finished working, she enjoyed making effing pancakes, watching Coronation Street in her CNN breaks, and spending time with her greatest love, her Honey. She was happiest sitting at the end of her giant kitchen table, smoke in one hand, rye and ginger in the other, with a deck of Cards Against Humanity being dealt to her kids and husband, as they all laughed into the wee hours of the morning. Kim was strong and stubborn, and fiercely loved her family. She was known for her quotes, and would often say: “you can’t stop what’s coming”… Well, there was no stopping Kim. She will be greatly missed, especially by Hammish. She would hate the length of this obituary. The only flowers she really wanted were wild ones picked by Honey, so in lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Mindemoya Health Centre. A private ceremony will be held at a later date for her close family.