July 27: Manitoulin’s active COVID case count now sits at two

MANITOULIN—Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting a new case of COVID-19 for the Manitoulin District on Tuesday, July 27, bringing the total active case count for the district to two.

On Tuesday, Greater Sudbury also saw two new cases, bringing its total active case count to five. Elsewhere in the health unit, there is one active case in Sudbury District for a total of eight active cases.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.