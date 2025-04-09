Kagawong’s Bridal Veil Falls will remain important tourist destination

Following vandalism last year, council allows swimming under the falls

KAGAWONG—The popular Bridal Veil Falls in Kagawong will remain open this year with Billings township staff to develop educational signage with a request to be made to Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association (MSIA) for assistance.

Council has also agreed that motorized vehicle access to the lower Kagawong River will be limited with the placement of barriers and swimming will continue to be allowed. It is hoped that these measures by council will curtail harmful activities taking at the falls, including the discovery of a deceased turtle last fall, and effects on the environment, fish habitat and ecosystems by visitors to the site.

“We’re going to educate people through signage and hopefully everyone will be respectful of this open space and curtail damage and inappropriate behaviour at the falls,” stated Billings Mayor Bryan Barker at a council meeting last week.

“At the October 1 council meeting a report was brought forward for an initial review of the concerns that arose following the discovery of deceased wildlife (a turtle) which provided us with some insight of the harmful activities taking place at the falls,” continued Mayor Barker. “Direction was given for administration to review a variety of options that council could consider mitigating both harmful and dangerous activities we were made aware of.”

A further update was provided to council at its December 3 council meeting where additional direction was provided on the course of actions to be reviewed over the winter.

Veronique Dion, Billings CAO/clerk told council at its meeting last week, “following the December council meeting we continued our review of what other municipalities with waterfalls are doing, including looking at security guards, cameras and educational signage available. Looking at other municipalities, many don’t do anything at all.”

“The most comprehensive plan I have researched is an educational signage and social media program that the City of Hamilton has in place,” said Ms. Dion. She explained Hamilton has over 100 waterfalls and is the (Ontario) municipality that provides the most waterfall education material to their tourists. The city has a link to a waterfall education safety page as well as a waterfall safety video.

“First of all, staff have done a good job on researching this issue,” said Councillor Ian Anderson. “I agree the Hamilton model is probably the most appropriate. There is little doubt this is going to be an ongoing program. I think an educational signage program is a good start. Let’s try this first. And any time we can work with (MSIA) is a win-win. And when you look at the work that has been carried out by them in Wiikwemkoong (with educational signage at its waterfront) has been excellent.”

“We need to be proactive on this issue,” said Councillor Anderson. “I totally support the recommendation from staff.”

“I agree education and using signage letting people know why we have this (education in place) is the best option,” said Councillor Michael Hunt.

By having this education and signage program in place, Councillor Vince Grogan said “hopefully people will learn to read the signs and heed the information so there aren’t further incidents. This recommendation has my support 100 percent.”

It was suggested by Councillor Dave Hillyard that signage at the falls indicating the dangers of rock and other materials falling to the base of the falls needs to be included. He indicated he is in support of the staff recommendations. He also said a request to MSIA for additional guided tours along the trails to provide educational information to visitors would be fantastic. He asked if council could consider adding funding to the education on the guided tours provided by MSIA, including potentially increasing the township budget by $2,500 to allow for this.

Councillor Hillyard said that having a short video clip produced that could be put on the township website explaining why people need to be respectful of the entire falls area would be advantageous.

Ms. Dion noted there are donation boxes at the falls itself and at the end of the river trail in the village of Kagawong. A donation box could be set up in the latter area, she said, noting that she can research the requests to MSIA and bring this information back to council.

“I like the idea of having donation boxes on hand where visitors to the falls and trails can make a donation to MSIA. This is a good idea,” said Mayor Barker. “And if you look at the project MSIA has done in Wiikwemkoong it is fantastic. It provides all the information needed as to protecting the water. Educational signage is probably the most appropriate first step. If we have signage on the trails and at the falls, listing all the hazards, concerns and the need to protect these areas including a swimming ban which could be addressed at the trail head as well.”

Mayor Barker explained that through photographs provided to the township it shows all-terrain vehicles going down the river trail, across the water and on to the other side of the river. “Last fall, when the Gore Bay Fish and Game Club was collecting fish eggs for the elementary school hatchery program there was evidence of ATVs being used on the trails and in the water.”

As for the suggestion of banning swimming at the falls, Councillor Hillyard said “I’m against swimming being banned. I am in favour of the rest of the staff recommendation for signage and education, for information advising people of the dangers of rocks falling off the top of the falls area.”

Councillors Michael Hunt and Vince Grogan also voiced their opposition to swimming being banned.

“We’ve had a lot of opportunity and in-depth discussion on all of this since last fall. There are all kinds of issues and concerns that have been raised, such as safety and environmental issues,” said Mayor Barker, pointing out staff and MSIA had recommended banning swimming at the falls. “Are we naïve enough to think signage and education will keep people out of the pool?”

“I’m not going to support the recommended motion if it means cancelling swimming,” stated Councillor Grogan. “I can’t support this.”

“We are in favour of everything else in the staff recommendations,” said Councillor Hillyard. “There are three councillors not in favour of banning swimming, who want to see if the educational signage and information will make a difference.”

“Why can’t we put in place this recommended approach first, for this year, and if things don’t change then we can look at the enforcement side,” said Councillor Hillyard.

The recommended motion was passed by council, with the understanding that there will be no ban on swimming at the falls.

It was pointed out in the administration report the Kagawong River is home to many species, making it a sensitive area for wildlife, brings tourism from all over the world and council has expressed their desire for everyone to be able to enjoy it. The initial reason for the review was surrounding wildlife but has since expanded as concerns from the public emerged. The main concerns surrounding the falls that have come to light include wildlife endangerment, ecosystem disruption and habitat loss, poaching of wildlife, health and safety for tourists, parking and the dangers involved in parking along the highway, and motorized access to the lower Kagawong River.

The proposed solutions are for education through the township website and signage and also includes limiting access for motorized vehicles (not including pedestrian use, bicycles or handicapped vehicles). Barriers in the form of large rocks will be put in strategic locations to keep motorized vehicles off the river trails.