Death Notices
KATHLEEN BECKON

August 25, 1949 – July 23, 2025

In loving memory of Kathleen Beckon who passed away July   23, 2025. Kathleen is survived by her husband Ross Beckon who she spent 27 years with. Also survived by her children, Frank Junior, David  and Jason Roberts (Leanne); her grandchildren, Nathan, Sarah, Ben, Jack, Lilly and Charlize. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Kathleen’s Life will be held Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at the Pentecostal Church, Spring Bay at 11 am. All are welcome. Light lunch to follow.

