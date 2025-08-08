RAYMOND STANLEY RUNNALLS

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Raymond Stanley Runnalls on August 5, 2025. Ray fought courageously with cancer, achieving his goal of turning 85 on July 17, 2025. He celebrated with family, friends and neighbours. Each additional day, our gift. In death Ray is reunited with his soul mate, wife and best friend, Sandra, who left us March 15, 2022. He leaves behind his children Steve (Sharon), Adam (Katie), Tara (Darby) and seven wonderful grandchildren. Ray is also survived by his three beloved sisters Edna (Gore Bay), Edith (Espanola) and Evelyn (Sault Ste. Marie). Born to Stan and Susie Runnalls at the beginning of WWII, on the kitchen table of a stoney, shallow dirt farm, as a child his main occupation was picking stones! A teenage conversation with his father to “get off the farm” led to working the mines in Levack, where he also got to explore the many lakes outside of Sudbury. On a mine layoff, dad worked for Roy Cooper Transport, later part of Manitoulin Transport and enjoyed seeing many parts of Ontario on his routes. A trip to Toronto to visit his sister Edna, led to the whim of applying for (and hired the same day) with the Toronto Police. For just over 30 years Ray happily worked a variety of roles at different divisions, retiring Detective Sergeant from 32 Division. He served with honour, integrity and kindness to all, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues, with many becoming lifelong friends. Living in Richmond Hill, his kindness extended to all in the neighbourhood who would stop just to chat for advice or help from the “handyman with the truck.” A friendly hello from the front porch will be missed by all. Ray loved to eat! His love of Sandra’s cooking rivalled only by endlessly refilled plates at the Mandarin. Ray also enjoyed gardening, reading, cycling, making great wine and camping across Canada and the U.S, with Sandra by his side and making friends wherever they went. Most of all Ray loved the outdoors, be it cutting wood, sharing time, food and good wine with friends up at “Mandoville” or being lucky enough to still, with family, enjoy the peace, serenity, and the diversity of pasture, valley, forest and shoreline of that rocky family farm, his birthplace on Barrie Island, part of the beloved Manitoulin Island. He will be missed by all, and always remembered. If so desired, donations in his memory can be made to two of his favourite charities, the Nature Conservancy Canada, or The Angel Bus. Visitation to be held at Marshall Funeral Home at 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill on August 23, 2025 at 10 am and service at 11 am, followed by food and light refreshments.