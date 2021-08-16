KATHLEEN (KAL) MERRYLEES

Kathleen (Kal) Merrylees, a resident of Millsite Apartments and formerly of Barrie Island, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the age of 94. She was born in Gore Bay, daughter of Charlie and Katie (McDougall) Wright (predeceased). Beloved mother of Kaye (Danny) Nadeau, Jean (Mike) Gibbs, Joe (Sue) Merrylees, Bob (Connie) Merrylees, Barb Middaugh (Jean Brassard) and Jamie (Debby) Merrylees. Kal will be sadly missed by her 17 grandchildren, 31 great- grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, her sister Haroldine Seli, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her husband Jim, special son- in-law Steve Middaugh, brothers Mac, Harold, Ken, Bob and sisters Mina and Anna. Kal worked hard all her life, taking care of her family. She was known for her homemade baking and her treat jar, always full and ready to share with anyone, especially her grandchildren. After Jim passed away, she took up playing euchre, making many new friends, who made sure she had a ride to and from. She was an active member of the Women’s Institute and Lyons Memorial United Church. A graveside service was held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1 pm at Gordon Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Gore Bay Rotary Club (Gore Bay Medical Centre, cheque mailed to funeral home) or the Lyons Memorial United Church as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.