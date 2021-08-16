ANDREW PATERSON

Andrew Paterson, of Spring Bay, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in his 65th year. Beloved husband of Claudia and dear father of Daniel (Jenness), Keegan (Denise) and step-father of Jeffrey Bokan and Cassandra Bokan (George). He will be sadly missed by his brother Douglas, father and mother-in-law Luciano and Patricia Buttazzoni, sister-in-law Silvana (Sharon), brother-in-law Dino (Tracy), as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents Ronald and June Paterson. Andrew had a huge heart and is remembered for his kindness and willingness to help others. He definitely had the gift of gab, always with a story to tell with his awesome Scottish accent. Andrew had a passion for the game of golf, especially with his two sons, Dan and Keegan, who aspired to be as good as their father. Jeffrey will miss the countless discussions about sports and Cassandra will definitely miss their playful banter. His wife “Claudier” will miss absolutely everything. Andrew is now back with his parents, able to enjoy a round of golf with his dad, Ron, and a glass of white wine with his mum, June. Andrew loved his family and friends which were many. The move to Manitoulin Island brought him so much joy and happiness. He continually worked on projects to make his and Claudia’s paradise that much more perfect for everyone who had the pleasure to visit them. For Andrew, there was never a golf course that he was afraid to challenge, a loaf of bread unturned or a croissant that wasn’t critiqued. He will truly be missed ! Cremation has taken place. A come and go Celebration of Andrew’s Life will be held at the Manitoulin Golf Club on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 1 to 4 pm. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.