Kids in the Halls

Students have been back in school online for over a week now. Not being able to do face-to-face learning has its challenges, including the common problem of poor internet, but everyone is trying their best.

After all day of sitting inside looking at a screen, make sure to get some fresh air during lunch or afterschool. It has been a little chilly lately which has made this more difficult. A cold weather joke for you:

How do you search Google on freezing cold days?

The Winternet.

As of press time, students are still set to return to in-class learning next week, on Monday, January 17th. This is subject to change based on epidemiological data, public health trends, and operational considerations (preparedness for the safe return of staff and students). More information on student’s return to school will be available as soon as it is announced by the provincial government and local school boards.

Due to the move to online learning and uncertainties that we face, the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) has decided that there will be no final exams or culminating activities for all secondary students. This means that there will be no 30% final evaluation tests or assignments. The original examination days scheduled from Friday, January 28th to Wednesday, February 2nd, will now be instructional days. This maximizes instructional time for classes and allows students to catch up on anything they may have fallen behind on.

Joining me in The Expositor is another new column from MSS! The new Eco-Hero program brought to you by the SHARE/Go-Green club will have its own column outlining MSS students who are making a difference environmentally. Along with this, the extracurricular club will be sharing some of the group’s activities in the column. SHARE/Go-Green set up the Eco-Hero program with the intent to inspire and encourage other students to become more eco-conscious in their daily life. In order to be a part of the program and featured in the student focused part of the Eco-Hero column, MSS students must fill out a Google Form online. On the form, students can check off all of the eco-actions they make in their everyday lives. Some actions could include taking shorter showers to reduce the use of water, reducing plastic use, or avoiding single-use gift wrap.

Joke of the week: What did the icy road say to the car?

“Want to go for a spin?”

Upcoming events include more online learning!

Until the next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”